Kick Off The Festive Season

The ever-popular shopping and leisure destination brings a wide range of entertainment including football and fooseball installations that are guaranteed to make your every visit a memorable one

Published: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 10:41 AM Last updated: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 10:43 AM

Located in the heart of Dubai, Wafi City, is an iconic landmark that has been winning the hearts of visitors ever since it opened as one of the first malls in the UAE in 1991. Delivering a dynamic shopping experience which offers a unique mix of retail, leisure, dining and entertainment, Wafi City is a distinctive shopping and leisure destination that continues to wow visitors, both new and regular, keeping them coming back for more.

A mixed-use development in the heart of Dubai, Wafi City is home to retail, dining and leisure concepts, as well as the luxurious Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk and the iconic Raffles Dubai. Wafi City includes an eclectic range of venues including Khan Murjan Souk, Wafi Restaurants, Pharaohs’ Club and Cleopatra’s Spa and Wellness. It also includes a Carrefour Hypermarket and a uniquely combined Magic Planet and VOX Cinemas. The unique architectural style across the site follows that of ancient Egypt and features columns reminiscent of Karnak, pyramids and images of pharaohs.

Wafi City offers visitors a wide selection of elite brands. Flagship stores include a mix of high-end and affordable fashion, footwear for both men and women, traditional and contemporary jewelry options, consumer electronics, luxury home furnishing, health and beauty. The first combined VOX Cinemas and Magic Planet offering not only provides the best in family entertainment, but also caters to the most discerning of customers with its unique VIP experience including valet service and a truly magical art deco ambiance.

Keeping in step with the football fervor and the excitement of the upcoming Fifa World Cup, Wafi City has launched the perfect fun campaign to get you into the spirit of football. Celebrating the ‘beautiful game’, Wafi City has launched a campaign titled ‘Wafi in the Game’. Under this campaign, the main activation consists of 10 football skill-testing installations, placed in the central atrium of the mall, to get you in the mood for football. In addition to this, there is also a fun fooseball (table soccer) challenge, which is open to all participants to come and test their skills against each other. This is the perfect opportunity for you to hone your skills, have a great time. And that’s not all, by playing, you stand the chance of winning the grand prize of Dh25,000 through a raffle draw. With free entry, the more you play, the more chances you have at winning. In fact, each time you come to Wafi City, you multiply your chances of winning the grand prize.

The Emirates Table Soccer Federation (ETSF) is conducting round robins for daily, weekly and final competitions of the ‘Challenge a Fooseball Champion’ and chance to win loads of exciting prizes. Not only that, winners get a chance to represent the UAE in the Gulf Cup of Table Soccer.

But that is not all, the fun and excitement only gets better. If you beat the champion on the fooseball table, you get to win instant prizes, including hotel stays, dining vouchers, gym memberships, spa treatment vouchers, pool day passes, movie tickets and lots more from Raffles, Sofitel, Wafi restaurants Pharaohs Club, Cleaopatra’s Spa, VOX cinemas, and Magic planet.

So what are you waiting for? Come to Wafi City and get in the game.

For more details call 043244555 or visit wafi.com. T&C apply

