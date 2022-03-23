Hamdard Pakistan in 21st Century — Aafiyat Sey Jeetay Raho!

Over the years Hamdard has continued to live up to its own lofty standards of excellence through its products

Sadia Rashid, President, Hamdard Group, Pakistan

Published: Wed 23 Mar 2022, 12:00 AM

History

Hamdard University in Madinat al-Hikmah

Hamdard started its journey from a small shop in an area of old Delhi, in 1906. Founded by an accomplished physician, Hakim Hafiz Abdul Majeed, Hamdard quickly gained renown as a distinguished eastern medicine manufacturer. Then, in Karachi, after the creation of Pakistan, his younger son and a visionary physician, Hakim Mohammed Said, migrated to the newly-formed country and started Hamdard Pakistan in a two-room rented clinic of Tibb-i-Unani in 1948. Under his leadership, Hamdard soon became a success story with its respected and well-liked products, especially Rooh Afza syrup and effective herbal medicines. Hamdard has evolved through time and every year, the organisation adds new products to its range. In 2020, Hamdard introduced three new products. Doodh Rooh Afza: A punch of nutrition; Hamdard Honey: 100 per cent natural product; and Sualin Lozenges - Herbal relief for throat pain, inflammation and cough.

Bait al-Hikmah in Madinat al-Hikmah

Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said’s legacy

Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said was martyred on October 17 1998 at the doorstep of his Karachi Clinic— the very same place from where he started his journey of ‘Hamdard Pakistan’ in June 1948. Quran-e-Kareem teaches us to not speak of a Shaheed as dead, as they are alive. Hence, a martyr is immortal. With Allah’s help, Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said’s legacy of national services goes on in the shape of Hamdard Laboratories, Madinat al-Hikmah(City of Education, Science and Culture) and Hamdard Foundation Pakistan, under the guidance and leadership of his daughter, Mrs. Sadia Rashid, Chief Mutawallia, Hamdard Laboratories Pakistan, and President, Hamdard Foundation Pakistan.

Hamdard Laboratories operations

The central structure of Hamdard Laboratories is based in Pakistan’s industrial hub and the port city of Karachi. It comprises the headquarters and two manufacturing units, including a new large unit —Hamdard Industrial Complex (HIC) at the newly named Hakim Mohammed Said Road. Besides Karachi, two other Hamdard manufacturing units are working in Lahore and Peshawar. Apart from the Karachi headquarters, there are zonal offices in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Peshawar. Hamdard Pakistan manufactures a wide range of herbal products and medicines of high quality.

R&D initiatives

Hamdard Pakistan strongly values the significance of research and development in the field of traditional medicine. Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said revitalised the field by having WHO recognise alternate medicine. He continued to research various herbs and their compositions throughout his life. His legacy continues after his martyrdom and Hamdard remains steadfast in playing a defining role in research and development. Hamdard Pakistan’s research department is operated by a team of professional researchers and hakims.

Countrywide network of herbal clinics

Hamdard Pakistan efficiently manages a comprehensive network of free Hamdard herbal clinics across the country. Recently, Hamdard initiated a drive to digitise all herbal clinics and the first-ever digital herbal clinic has started its operations in Karachi. Moreover, Hamdard offers first-of-its-kind free mobile dispensaries to provide health facilities at patients’ doorsteps, and has set up various hospitals of both Eastern and Western systems of medicine all over the country.

Hamdard and gender-equality

For Hamdard, the terms of ‘women empowerment’ and ‘gender equality’ are not new because behind Hamdard’s stellar success is the struggle and determination of empowered women. Today, Hamdard is among the few organisations where women are given equal opportunities to assume leadership roles. A number of women lead their own respective departments at Hamdard.

Hamdard and social work

Hakim Mohammed Said, in addition to being a physician par excellence, was also a philanthropist, an educationist and a visionary reformer, who took it upon himself to develop the health and education sectors of Pakistan. Hamdard Pakistan is now not only the leading manufacturer of herbal products and medicines, but also plays an important role for the development and promotion of general health, education and social welfare.

Hamdard Pakistan also operates schools, colleges and the largest private sector university in the country - Hamdard University (HU), built in Madinat al-Hikmah (City of Education, Science and Culture) — one of the most iconic accomplishments of its founder, Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said. Hamdard Pakistan strongly believes in serving the people.

Hamdard Foundation Pakistan

Hamdard Foundation Pakistan was established by Hakim Mohammed Said in 1964 in order to judiciously use the funds being handed over to it by Hamdard Laboratories. These are used for the promotion of health, education and social uplift, in line with his vision and mission — service to the nation and humanity.

Quality Policy Statement

Hamdard Pakistan ensures the quality and standard of its products, adheres to the international standards and laws prescribed by ISO and WHO. All of Hamdard’s products are duly registered with authorities such as DRAP. Hamdard follows zero-tolerance towards quality compromise. To maintain quality and a high standard, the organization takes the following measures:

Procurement of the best quality of raw material.

Following Good Manufacturing Practices.

Conducting regular checks on raw material: in-process/intermediate material and finished products, in order to maintain quality control

Giving importance to the training of all personnel/employees, involved in production processes, under the policy of quality control (TQC).

Rooh Afza

A drink for all seasons, Rooh Afza is the scarlet-hued syrup served all over the world. It is the star product of Hamdard Pakistan. It is the foremost national brand, having the major share in local markets. At international level too, it enjoys a high reputation because of its quality, taste and unique blend of traditional flavours and aromas.

New corporate theme

Aafiyat Sey Jeetay Raho!

Hamdard has a deep relationship with the society because of its founder — philanthropist, educationist and a social reformer, Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said. It spurs the management of Hamdard Pakistan to keep on nurturing and flourishing this trust as per modern times. Hamdard is not just a corporate entity. It represents a positive mindset, and has been a champion of well-being since its inception. The message of the well-being of society is embedded in the core values of Hamdard.

Hamdard has a clear vision, strong will, efficient strategy and an effective administrative system to execute initiatives for the betterment of society. In order to spread the message of Hamdard to the far corners of the country, a need for a new corporate theme representing the essence of Hamdard’s objective, was felt. Therefore in 2021 Hamdard Pakistan adopted a new Corporate Theme: Aafiyat Sey Jeetay Raho!

Certificates, Licence and Awards

Having Halal ingredients, Rooh Afza is certified by a committee of food experts and the most authentic religious scholars or ‘ulema’ of the country. It enjoys certifications of ISO 9001: 2008 and ISO 22000: 2005. It has been winning awards aplenty and on a regular basis, including FPCCI Award, Brands Icon of Pakistan Award, Brands of the Year Award, and Consumer’s Choice Award. US food magazine ‘Saveur’ in its publication of Feb 2007, issue # 99 — placed Rooh Afza at the 10th position in the world’s 100 most popular brands’ list. Apart from Rooh Afza, Hamdard’s Naunehal Gripe Water has also been a recipient of many prestigious awards.