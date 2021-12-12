Glimpse into essence of Japan

A modern model of classrooms and online learning will reshape the mechanism of education
JETRO (Japan External Trade Organisation) is a government-related organisation that works to promote mutual trade and investment between Japan and the rest of the world. JETRO and b8ta have collaborated to hold an exclusive showcase of 10 unique products from Japan.
WAZA from Japan
The key factor of this showcase is WAZA, which refers to the concept of craftsmanship and technique. The products range from traditional potteries to cutting-edge AI robots, highlighting various WAZA from all over Japan. This showcase presents viewers with an exciting opportunity to discover, test, and buy the products created by skillful Japanese makers. This exclusive collection of Japanese brands highlights the unique creations of Japanese producers, provinding a glimpse into the inner workings of Japan. Through the lens of these products, viewers will be able to experience Japanese history and the industries that drive its economy and its vision for the future.
For more information: https://www.b8ta.ae/collections/jetro
The Dubai Mall, Level 1, Fashion Avenue Downtown, Dubai
Talk to b8ta : +971 4 325 2213
