Glimpse into essence of Japan

JETRO and b8ta partner to bring forth the hidden gems of cutting-edge Japanese craftmanship

JETRO (Japan External Trade Organisation) is a government-related organisation that works to promote mutual trade and investment between Japan and the rest of the world. JETRO and b8ta have collaborated to hold an exclusive showcase of 10 unique products from Japan.

Organic Face Towel by Ikeuchi Organic

Iron Kettle by Iwatemo

Speaker/Amplifier for Smartphone by Macrw

WAZA from Japan

The key factor of this showcase is WAZA, which refers to the concept of craftsmanship and technique. The products range from traditional potteries to cutting-edge AI robots, highlighting various WAZA from all over Japan. This showcase presents viewers with an exciting opportunity to discover, test, and buy the products created by skillful Japanese makers. This exclusive collection of Japanese brands highlights the unique creations of Japanese producers, provinding a glimpse into the inner workings of Japan. Through the lens of these products, viewers will be able to experience Japanese history and the industries that drive its economy and its vision for the future.

For more information: https://www.b8ta.ae/collections/jetro

The Dubai Mall, Level 1, Fashion Avenue Downtown, Dubai

Talk to b8ta : +971 4 325 2213