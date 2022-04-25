Expo 2020 dubai; Crotone jewels in focus

A Calabrian company shows products to the local importers.

The event shone light on the uniques designs deep-rooted in the nation's culture

It is called Magna Grecia Style — a project born on the initiative of the Crotone Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the support of Calabria Region and the Italian Chamber of Commerce in the UAE. The main objective of the project is to help and support companies in the processes of promotion and internationalisation and to encourage exports of goods and services in conjunction with the development of Expo 2020 Dubai, enhancing the goldsmith sector and the Mediterranean lifestyle, based on harmony and beauty, which originates from the first Greek colonies on the territory. Magna Grecia Style is co-financed by the Calabria Region under the Action and Cohesion Plan (PAC) Calabria 2014-2020 — Axis 3 “Competitiveness of production systems” — Specific objective 3.4 Increase in the level of internationalisation of production systems.

The Vice-President of "Confartigianato Calabria"Tina Soriano shows the collections of the jewellers to visitors.

The claim of the project Calabria, “a jewel of beauty beyond time”, intends to present the region not only as a land with a long and deep-rooted goldsmith tradition but as a pearl of the Mediterranean also from a territorial and lifestyle point of view.

The protagonists of the project were companies and artifacts of the goldsmith's sector, presented and exhibited on the occasion of the promotional initiative organised on March 25 at Fairmont Dubai.

Thanks to the synergy with Confartigianato Calabria, renowned companies such as Tina Soriano goldsmith of Soriano Liberata, Mazzuca Roberta, Errelle Gioielli of Mungo Luigi, Linardi Vincenzo, La Pietra Giuseppe participated at the exposition in Dubai.

Exposition of the jewels on March 25, 2022 at Fairmont Dubai

On the occasion, the identity characteristics of the production of the Crotone business sector were highlighted with the ultimate aim of involving operators in the sector not only from the Emirates but from the whole Gulf area. The companies were represented by Bruno Calvetta, General Secretary of the Chamber of Commerce of Crotone, and his collaborators Luigi De Biase and Emanuela Salerno in the presence of local operators. Thanks to the collaboration with the Italian Chamber of Commerce in the UAE, the project also resulted in a presentation seminar on the goldsmith's sector in the UAE, which took place via zoom and during which all the participating companies had the opportunity to interface with Mauro Marzocchi, Secretary General of IICUAE, and Calvetta, for the presentation of the Magna Grecia Style project. The seminar was an opportunity for member companies to deepen their knowledge of the UAE market with a focus on the jewelry sector.

Finally, at the offices of the Italian Chamber of Commerce in the UAE, two inter-chamber meetings were held between Luigi De Biase and Emanuela Salerno, representatives of the Crotone Chamber of Commerce, Bruno Calvetta, Mauro Marzocchi and Giulia Cogoni, Trade Development Manager of the Chamber, to discuss the project and future developments and objectives that will involve the Calabrian business system of the goldsmith sector.