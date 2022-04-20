Empowering Growth, Driving Success

Factors to consider when choosing a quality UK higher education

Published: Wed 20 Apr 2022, 9:00 AM

The decision of what to study and whether to study at university continues to be important and complex, especially in the challenging modern world. As the global employment market evolves and students closely evaluate tuition fees versus their earning potential, students are looking for a range of study options, from 100 per cent distance learning to a 360-degree experience inside and outside the classroom.

The number of higher education providers and degree programmes also constitutes a daunting choice for prospective students from diverse backgrounds. This challenge is further compounded by the multitude of information sources, which are influencing their opinions and where they go for advice.

If you’re still making this critical decision for this September, here are some things you should keep in mind.

Academic Reputation

Look for a globally recognised qualification. We are proud to hold a 5-Star KHDA Rating with QS for our world-class standard of education.

Our programmes are also accredited in the UK by the Quality Assurance Authority for Higher Education and in UAE by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority.

Location

Dubai is one of the world’s most dynamic cities, regularly topping global rankings for safety, career opportunities, global accessibility, and quality of life. Our flagship campus in Dubai Knowledge Park is located next to major business hubs such as Dubai Media City and Dubai Internet City, connecting you with global companies in industries such as technology

and media.

Distance from Home

Located close to major highways connecting the Northern Emirates and just five minutes away from our student accommodation The Myriad, our Dubai International Academic City campus is ideal for both UAE and international students. We run free-of-charge shuttles between our campuses and the nearest metro stations, alongside a highly affordable transportation service.

Course Suitability

Do you need support with choosing the right programme or want time to explore your study options? Our 30-week International Foundation Programme (IFP) could be the right programme for you. You’ll be able to explore diverse topics such as technology, social sciences, creative media and business so you can decide what you want to specialise in. Alternatively, if you feel ready to go straight to undergraduate study, our Admissions Team and expert faculty are on hand to support you in your journey.

Employment Opportunities

At the university, you should be exposed to your chosen industry from your very first day. During your UK university journey at Middlesex, you will be empowered to connect with industry figures through guest speakers, participate in mentorship programmes, and undertake impactful work placements to gain valuable experience for your resume.

Fees and Finance

Your education should never be a financial burden. Our excellent range of scholarships and grants are designed to make a British university education more accessible and affordable than ever, rewarding your talents inside and outside the classroom.

Apply for Middlesex University Dubai’s September 2022 intake now at www.mdx.ac.ae/september2022

Dr. Louise Edensor SFHEA

Campus Programme Coordinator, International Foundation Programme

at Middlesex University Dubai

Following year 11, students are afforded multiple pathways to their undergraduate studies. In our unique one-year course, the International Foundation Programme (IFP) at Middlesex University Dubai offers students the opportunity to develop independent study and critical thinking skills that will ensure their success as an undergraduate. Whilst academic skills form the basis of the courses, students are also introduced to the subject matter of their chosen degree, an advantageous approach that transforms IFP students into some of the top graduates at Middlesex University. Joining our IFP community after year 11 realises our students’ true potential and sets them on the pathway to success.”

Testimonial

Kartik Ajit Nair

B.Eng Computer Systems Engineering Student

I first heard of MDX through an ad on Instagram, and after checking out the website, it seemed like a good option with a lovely campus and a friendly sense of community. Choosing to go through foundation turned out to be very helpful throughout my undergraduate course as the base skills we learnt in IFP (e.g. academic writing) come up frequently in our courses. Foundation also helped me join undergraduate with a lot less stress —knowing how university assignments work and having an existing friendship group helps out quite a bit. Choosing to stay for undergraduate after IFP was not something I considered much since my time in IFP was quite enjoyable, and I expected it to continue similarly (and it did!).”