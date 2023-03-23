Elevate Your Brand With Champion

Champion Group’s industry experience and innovative signage solutions allow it to set benchmarks and stay ahead of the curve

Champion Neon (a member of Champion Group) is one of the leading visual communication solution providers in the UAE, dominating the market for high-impact signage and graphic solutions for clients across all industries. Champion Neon and Champion Digital provide all kinds of signage solutions including digital and interactive signage, adding further value to clients.

Champion has facilitated esteemed clientele to make their brands more noticeable for over 33 shining years. Today, the group offers turnkey signage and branding solutions to corporates and SME’s across the region. The need for sustainable, competitive and innovative signage solutions will continue in the long-term and Champion is geared up to provide such solutions to all businesses across the UAE as well as the GCC region.

Shabbir Merchant, Chairman of Champion Group, said: “We partnered with esteemed Pakistani entities in the UAE to support their initiatives and advertising requirements. I am proud of our strong association with social groups including Pakistan Business Council, Pakistan Association Dubai, Pakistan Professionals Wing, World Memon Organisation and others. Their ongoing efforts are commendable and we are privileged to be a part of their activities and actively support them in order to promote businesses and communities across the region.”

Champion was established as a sole neon sign manufacturer. With time and the advent of new technology and processes, the company has constantly raised the bar and evolved into a brand name of ‘Champion’, known for its highest quality standards, reliability and professional service. Today, it is a full-service signage and visual communications provider.

“Every sign manufactured is unique as per the client’s requirement and we ensure client satisfaction by mixing all the ingredients for creating the best recipe to showcase your brand. Hailing from a background in the signage industry for over four decades of experience and three generations — we are proud of where Champion is today. I have learnt immensely from my father, the late M Y Merchant, a pioneer of outdoor advertising and neon signs in Pakistan. Till today, I share those learnings of principles in life and business with my sons Shoaib and Shazil,” he added.

“We’re proud to call Dubai our home — a city that has grown tremendously and offers ample business opportunities to all, under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and are continuously growing our organisation, based on quality and reliability. I am confident that we will continue to grow and provide innovative solutions in the years to come, especially now that overall market demand has stabilised post pandemic and Expo2020 Dubai. The future of signage and branding will be technologically advanced and personalised. Cost-effective, more efficient and environment-friendly ‘green’ solutions are being offered to corporate clients who are looking for ways to rebrand and modernise signage.

The team at Champion is constantly working on innovative solutions to help clients generate maximum exposure of their brands. Some recent value additions to their offerings include 3D printing, UV printing, events and exhibitions, robotic solutions and facade lighting.

“We showcase all our solutions to existing and potential clients at our ‘Champion Experience Center’ in DIP where clients can experience live demos of all the latest static, digital signage and interactive solutions,” said Shoaib Merchant - Director, Champion Neon.

“These solutions can all be customised to client requirements and budgets. We are continuously investing in our portfolio of new machinery and equipment to stay at the forefront of innovation and have recently added a wide array of machinery to boost productivity,” he added.

“Digital signage is rapidly trending across the entire region with its adoption being seen in almost all industries. Be it automotive, hospitality, F&B or retail — many clients are now keen on getting the latest digital signage solutions for themselves to stand out from their competitors. At Champion Digital, we are offering turnkey solutions form concept development to fabrication and installation of such solutions. We have also started offering LED and LCD displays on rental basis for all kinds of events and activations,” said Shazil Merchant – Director at Champion Digital.

“There are many players in the game but only one is the Champion.” — Shabbir Merchant, Chairman, Champion Group