Determined to Succeed

Published: Sun 14 Aug 2022, 12:00 AM

The 15-year old continues to break new ground on her inner strength

Nothing can stand in the way of determination as has been shown by Heba Ali Khan, a 15-year old intellectually disabled girl. Heba has been studying in the Special Needs Future Development Centre (SNF) since 2018.

Despite the obstacles, Heba has achieved a lot in the past couple of years,including walking the ramp for ‘Fashion for All’ and ‘Vie Fashion Week’, receiving the ‘Best Smile’ award, explored her strokes with Fun and arts, learning the calendar and understanding computers.

SHE Awards promises to be a totally unique experience for Heba, giving her an opportunity to learn a lot through the events. She has walked the ramp before, but this time the event will be an occasion to encourage, support and recognise her abilities.

