Delivering Excellence

With two campuses located at the heart of Dubai, Emirates International Schools (EIS) offer one of the most well-known curriculums of international education – the International Baccalaureate (IB). The school’s reputation is exceptional, with graduates attending top universities around the world including Stanford University, University of St. Andrews, Berkeley, University College London and the University of Oxford.

Following the success of the school’s first campus in Jumeirah, a second location was opened at the Meadows Community in 2005. EIS is proud to be rated as ‘Very Good’ by the KHDA. Both EIS campuses offer an extensive range of academic opportunities for international students aged 3-18 years old, and each year the schools surpass the global IB Diploma Program average score. Both campuses have recently expanded their course offerings and have provided their students with the option to study BTEC.

A future fluent school surrounded by history, Emirates International School Jumeirah has just opened its recently renovated Annex; a building tailored towards the academic success of Year 12 and Year 13 students. Fitted with Science Labs, a Students’ Lounge, Library and Student Conference Rooms, the facility allows senior students to have an exclusive area to learn and meet with academic leaders.

A considerable Enrichment Program means that over 50 after school activities are offered each term; encouraging students to develop self-confidence, persistence and leadership abilities. EISJ also recently hosted their own COP 28 Youth Conference, which brought together some of the greatest young minds from across Dubai and created a youth growth engine for sustainability. From Model United Nations, to team sports and academic council, EIS learners are continually challenging themselves while developing an attitude of social responsibility and an understanding of cultural and intellectual differences.

Admissions are now open for the upcoming school year.

To book a tour call 04 34 89 804 (Jumeirah) or 04 362 9009 (Meadows).