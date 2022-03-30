Boundary-less Innovations

The team at Vice Lighting collaborate with multiple teams to ensure that the final result was a work of art

Published: Wed 30 Mar 2022, 12:27 PM

Rabih Ali, Managing Director at Vice Lighting, said that their multidisciplinary team worked closely with the Debbas team in Dubai to deliver more than 600 linear fixtures, fitted to provide excellent light transmission with high diffusion and homogeneity. Various models were used to attain the envisioned effect; including the company’s modular Lightway 3,

Lightway 6 and Lightway 10 with a wide range of optics and mountings.

Unique aspect

On the question of how this project had been different, Ali said that Vice Lighting fixtures have been installed in a very diverse list of projects including the likes of the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Grand Mosque in Algiers and the Grand Théâtre de Rabat. However, he added that the Museum of the Future is of special note, as it symbolises progress and innovation without boundaries. “Our participation in highlighting the unique architecture of the edifice, required special attention to visual comfort with low glare illumination.”

Overcoming challenges

Ali said that the challenge of the project lay in its very particular perception of space, while the lighting was used to give a sense of direction and guidance for visitors. He added that they had illuminated the general areas open for visitors of the museum, stretching over four floors with modular fittings that creates lines of uninterrupted and uniform light.