Authentic Design, Functional Dependability

Rajiv Gupta, CEO and Director — Mahindra Emirates Vehicle Armouring

For more than a decade the company has consistently broken new ground in the vehicle armouring sector through its well-respected and globally recognised products

Published: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 10:26 AM

Mahindra Emirates Vehicle Armouring (MEVA) has been consistent in being one of the top contenders in vehicle armouring, stationed in both in the UAE and Jordan since 2010. It is deemed as a high-performing armouring company that aims to fulfill its mission by always providing the best up-armoured solutions it can offer, which today is recognised as one of the most trusted and reliable companies in the armouring industry, be it product quality, design, service, spares or drivers training. Its journey into the armouring business has branched out to supporting horizontals such as spare parts provision, vehicle tracking and electronics systems, driver’s training for armoured vehicles, after sales services and guarantee, its ‘Customer Life Programme’ that ensures its clients of support and communication until the very end from the beginning to the end.

All the company’s vehicles have undergone internal and external ballistic and impact test with complete certification and MEVA is proud to be the leading provider of innovative security solutions.

Crossing over a decade of growing business, the subsidiary of the $20 billion global conglomerate Mahindra Group has successfully catered to clients stretching from the Americas to the African continent, connecting with more than 60 multiple international governments, embassies and delegations across the world. MEVA has also been a steadfast trooper in providing humanitarian aid to various organisations of the UN, naming a few being UNOPS, UNGM, WHO, etc.

The company has had major accomplishments during its making, especially with its most recent achievement in January 2023, that is, passing vehicle ballistic and blast resistance tests according to the latest VPAM-PM Edition 3 standards. The tested armoured vehicle, a VR7 armoured Toyota Landcruiser 300, underwent hardcore ballistic testing, mine-blasting and grenade-bombing at all angles but still had all its interiors in check and in function. The testament above hangs on the wall, beside the company’s victory in being the first ever in successful passing of ballistic and blast performance testing of PAS300 standards that were based by the Vehicle Security Advisory Group (VSAG) back in 2014.

The company offers armoured military combat vehicles such as the Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle which is 4X4 with independent suspension, speedy on wheels, efficient in defense and reliable on longevity, perfect for an eight-member group of soldiers in the snow or desert.

Another relevant vehicle is the MRAP(Mine Protected Vehicle) that makes itself the best carrier tank, flexible in combat-fighting due to its tested mine protection armour with Stanag level 4 or being a 16-seater ambulance vehicle, making it a comfortable choice for humanitarian bodies.

One of the company’s own inventions include the Maximus, the Black Stallion, which is a rugged fit-out armoured vehicle that most government entities choose due to its authentic design and functional dependability and off-road armored troupe carrier vehicles.

As Mahindra Emirates continues and advocates its immersive armouring history to the world, the affluent company will be exhibiting at this year’s International Defense Exhibition, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 20th to 24th February. Their team will be on site to receive and welcome clients, suppliers and representatives, interested to initiate and broaden connections to cultivate business synergy and to uphold its values for the challenge of competition.

For more information visit booth CP-310 in the Outside Plaza of ADNEC

To book an appointment contact: +971-7-2432824

or at meva.sales@mahindra.com