An unparalleled resort experience in the capital of luxury

Enjoy the best of both worlds as you bask in the rich culture while enjoying all the modern amenities that you have come to associate with the brand

Published: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 11:03 AM

Get ready for an unforgettable experience of Arabian and Turkish culture, dining and hospitality at the iconic Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi. This architectural landmark is located in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s vibrant retail, entertainment and residential hub, and is a multi-faceted resort that boasts sparkling waters and a sandy shoreline.

But Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi is not just another destination — it’s an upscale, all-inclusive, cosmopolitan, cultural, and relaxing lifestyle hub that elevates guest experience through chic design, luxury amenities, delectable gastronomy, and dynamic entertainment and leisure.

Immerse yourself in the versatility of Abu Dhabi as you indulge in the best of both worlds — a cosmopolitan city brimming with enriching experiences and an archipelago with a rich natural and aquatic heritage.

With 563 spacious guest rooms equipped with luxury amenities, three swimming pools, a separate kids pool area, and a white sand beach, 10 signature restaurants, a luxurious Executive Lounge featuring panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf, a revitalising NatureLife Spa, and a state-of-the-art fitness centre, Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi has everything you need to unwind, relax and recharge.

Take a break from your routine and participate in water sports and fitness classes hosted by Exclusive Sports Club, or explore Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island, Yas Island or Al Reem Island to experience all that Abu Dhabi has to offer. Parents can enjoy stunning sea views as they relax on the beach, while kids are entertained at the fully-supervised Rixy Kids Club with a dynamic itinerary of ‘edutainment’ activities that cater to all interests.

Indulge in different cuisines from around the world while dining in signature outlets located across the property. Experience various flavours from world-class cuisines served in an open-buffet concept at Turquoise, the signature all-day dining restaurant, or feast in a social atmosphere at People’s Restaurant, offering a casual dining experience at lunch and an exclusive seafood Mediterranean menu for dinner. For those seeking memorable evening entertainment in a chic venue, Anti-Dote is well worth the visit with live entertainment and unmatched vibes to help you unwind after hectic days.

So, gear up to experience Arabian opulence at Abu Dhabi’s new and iconic landmark hotel from August at Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi, the newest all-inclusive destination in the country’s capital.

Book your stay now and get ready for a unique and unforgettable vacation that seamlessly fuses sophisticated aquatic and arabesque design to tell the story of Abu Dhabi’s ancient seafaring origins to a thriving cosmopolitan city that takes pride in its heritage and ultimate luxury experiences.