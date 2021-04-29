American curriculum at your doorstep

The school offers a plethora of social, cultural and educational activities for the overall development of the child

Ignite School, located in the heart of Al Warqaa, is an excellent option for families seeking an authentic while affordable American educational experience. Home to more than 40 nationalities, it opened in September 2018 and is a community school with a vision for all young people to experience that learning has lasting value beyond their life at school. It does this by educating the child wholly, not just academically but socially, emotionally, physically, and in a civil manner.

Ignite School's inquiry-based teaching and learning model provides a platform for the development of creative STEM processes that weave together sustainable development, technology, analysis, logic and innovation. Following the New York State American Curriculum, Ignite School offers places in Kindergarten, Elementary, and Middle School currently with its American High School opening in 2022.

The school's native American educators are all trained, certified, and experienced teaching in America and abroad. Ignite School values the parent community partnerships and collaboratively share both American, Arabic, and Emirate National Learning Goals and Objectives. With the purpose-built campus that enables innovation, artistic exploration as well as athletic and social development, the school prides itself on academic rigour and student well-being with students having access to libraries, theatre rooms, science labs, art labs, and 3D makers and coding labs dedicated to Elementary, Middle and High School use. There are multiple gymnasiums as well as indoor and outdoor play space, a 25-m swimming pool, football pitch, and basketball court for educational and extra-curricular activities.

A wide yet balanced range of social, cultural, intellectual, emotional and physical extra-curricular activities alongside its American Curriculum allows the child to grow and develop both academically and independently.

"As a newly-constructed, innovative private school with mid-range tuition and high values, we are committed to providing meaningful, culturally relevant learning experiences across all subjects. Ignite School is a place where learners develop into well-rounded and successful 21st-century citizens. Our primary focus is on student learning, within and outside of the school walls. Student well-being is equally as important thus, every Ignite School learner feels happy, accepted, safe and valued. We aim to prepare learners to be tomorrow's innovators and entrepreneurs because we believe today's learners are tomorrow's leaders."

Wedad Safaa

Director

Ignite School