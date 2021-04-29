- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
American curriculum at your doorstep
The school offers a plethora of social, cultural and educational activities for the overall development of the child
Ignite School, located in the heart of Al Warqaa, is an excellent option for families seeking an authentic while affordable American educational experience. Home to more than 40 nationalities, it opened in September 2018 and is a community school with a vision for all young people to experience that learning has lasting value beyond their life at school. It does this by educating the child wholly, not just academically but socially, emotionally, physically, and in a civil manner.
Ignite School's inquiry-based teaching and learning model provides a platform for the development of creative STEM processes that weave together sustainable development, technology, analysis, logic and innovation. Following the New York State American Curriculum, Ignite School offers places in Kindergarten, Elementary, and Middle School currently with its American High School opening in 2022.
The school's native American educators are all trained, certified, and experienced teaching in America and abroad. Ignite School values the parent community partnerships and collaboratively share both American, Arabic, and Emirate National Learning Goals and Objectives. With the purpose-built campus that enables innovation, artistic exploration as well as athletic and social development, the school prides itself on academic rigour and student well-being with students having access to libraries, theatre rooms, science labs, art labs, and 3D makers and coding labs dedicated to Elementary, Middle and High School use. There are multiple gymnasiums as well as indoor and outdoor play space, a 25-m swimming pool, football pitch, and basketball court for educational and extra-curricular activities.
A wide yet balanced range of social, cultural, intellectual, emotional and physical extra-curricular activities alongside its American Curriculum allows the child to grow and develop both academically and independently.
"As a newly-constructed, innovative private school with mid-range tuition and high values, we are committed to providing meaningful, culturally relevant learning experiences across all subjects. Ignite School is a place where learners develop into well-rounded and successful 21st-century citizens. Our primary focus is on student learning, within and outside of the school walls. Student well-being is equally as important thus, every Ignite School learner feels happy, accepted, safe and valued. We aim to prepare learners to be tomorrow's innovators and entrepreneurs because we believe today's learners are tomorrow's leaders."
Wedad Safaa
Director
Ignite School
-
Supplements
Education of the future
Star Mirdif has embedded innovation and technology into its curriculum
READ MORE
-
Supplements
Shaping voices of the community
Students' education is aided by first-rate facilities and a holistic culture
READ MORE
-
Supplements
Success for every student
Focused on creating a learning community that puts children at the heart of everything we do
READ MORE
-
Supplements
American curriculum at your doorstep
The school offers a plethora of social, cultural and educational activities for the ?overall development of the child
READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights: Suspension of arrivals...
Earlier, all flights from India to the UAE had been suspended for 10... READ MORE
-
News
Revealed: How much rain UAE received on Wednesday
According to the NCM, there have been some cloud-seeding operations... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid: Deaths, critical cases decrease...
The UAE’s mortality rate from the virus is 0.3 per cent — ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Man arrested for killing motorist in hit-...
The accused caused the death by accident, but fled the scene, leaving ... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
28 April 2021
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another jackpot
28 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
16 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
11 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli