A French Business School with an International Reach

Prof. Khaireddine Mouakhar, President, EM Normandie Business School in the UAE.

Founded in 1871, EM Normandie Business School is the first French Institute to open a campus in Dubai

Published: Wed 26 Apr 2023, 11:19 AM

One of France’s oldest international business schools is looking to produce a generation of global change-makers from its campus in Dubai with a view to launching other bases across the globe.

Founded in 1871, EM Normandie is one of the France’s oldest institutions and currently ranks in the top one per cent of business schools worldwide with triple crown accreditation of AASCB, AMBA and EQUIS.

It was also included in the Financial Times 2022 Top 80 of Best Business Schools in the world and continues to fulfil its primary purpose — to train managers to become international change-makers.

EM Normandie is the first French higher education institution to open a campus in Dubai, adding it to its existing ones in Le Havre, Caen, Paris, Oxford, and Dublin. It is also planning to open new branch campuses in Vietnam in 2024 and the USA in 2025.

“We are the first French Business School in UAE with the triple crown accreditation (AASCB, AMBA and EQUIS) and accredited by the local Ministry of Education, that offers Bachelor and Master programmes in management,” said Prof. Khaireddine Mouakhar, President at EM Normandie Business School in the UAE.

“Our brand-new campus in Dubai is located in Dubai Knowledge Park. The campus offers an excellent environment for study,” he added. “It provides students with state-of-the-art classrooms equipped with the newest digital technologies for face-to-face, online, and hybrid programmes, as well as co-working facilities, private workspaces, gaming zones, and relaxation areas. Students have access to all EM Normandie's digital resources via the Virtual Learning Centre, in addition to the physical Learning Centre at the Dubai campus.”

The courses offered by EM Normandie in the Dubai campus are aligned with the UAE’s strategic vision and follow bilateral agreements with France, aimed at promoting academic, research and cultural exchanges.

EM Normandie will train young graduates to join sectors such as logistics, IT project management, digital business, marketing, and sales.

“We are currently accepting applications for the September 2023 intake of our well-ranked Bachelor in International Management (BIM) programme.,” said Prof. Mouakhar. “The programme gives the option to students to select one major: Digital Business, Logistics or Service Industries. The programme offers a global professional path with a six-month internship in the UAE or abroad and an option for international mobility to our campuses in France, with a possibility of transfer in the last year.” Currently being accredited by the Ministry of Education, two flagship Master programmes are opening soon: Master in International Marketing and Business Development and Master in International Logistics and Port Management. The latter is the only programme in the UAE which offers specialised port management training.

