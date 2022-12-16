A Community To Thrive In A Degree That Empowers You To Go Global

Middlesex University Dubai provides an industry-led British education that works around you, your finances and personal life

Published: Fri 16 Dec 2022, 12:12 PM

When you choose to study at university, you’re making an investment in both your personal and professional development. By starting your UK degree in January 2023, you can begin your studies sooner, without having to wait until September to start this next chapter.

Middlesex University Dubai offers a range of courses for learners at all stages, providing you with a flexible and affordable British education in Dubai that works around you.

Impactful Master’s degrees focused on your progression

Our postgraduate programmes blend world-class academia with practical career skills to expand your knowledge of your chosen field in a motivating, interactive, and engaging way. We recognise that our postgraduate students are working professionals who are committed to upskilling and pursuing career progression in today’s competitive job market.

The Middlesex MBA, which offers 8 specialisms, empowers students to tailor their learning through the Personal and Professional Development module. Annual international field trips also allow students to apply their skills and knowledge in a global context. Past trips to locations including Paris have seen students work on projects with global high-end brands such as Bulgari.

Saakshi Singh, MBA (Business Analytics) graduate, says: “Middlesex allowed me to expand my knowledge, grow professionally, and be competent in the industry.”

Flexible learning that works around you

Our Master’s programmes that are available in January 2023 can all be studied part-time, with classes taking place in the evening after working hours. Combined with flexible payment plans and competitive scholarships and grants, your education at Middlesex doesn’t have to mean taking a career break to realise your ambitions.

Anna Ro, MA Education (Teaching and Learning) student, started her Master’s to realise her long-term goal of becoming an educator. “Had the January intake not been available, I would’ve had to wait for a year. The course was manageable, so realistically you could work full-time, study part-time, and also manage other commitments.”

Student experience that encourages your talents outside the classroom

Alongside our extensive range of postgraduate programmes, our 24-week International Foundation Programme, which prepares students for entry onto our UK undergraduate programmes, and several of our Bachelor’s programmes are also available this January. Our students enjoy a fully rounded student experience that is truly different – there’s a reason we’re Dubai’s largest UK university!

You benefit from an outstanding industry-informed curriculum, as well as the opportunity to make new friends and develop your talents and leadership skills outside the classroom, thanks to our vast array of sports teams, clubs and societies, volunteering and industry engagement programmes.

Mohammed Bilal, BA (Honours) International Business student, says: “The first time I walked onto campus, I was nervous. But, Middlesex has been really welcoming and provided me with a platform to excel and expand my potential with academics and extracurricular activities.”

Admissions are still open now for Middlesex University Dubai’s January 2023 intake. Apply now to start your globally recognised UK degree with Dubai’s largest British university at www.mdx.ac.ae/january2023.

Priyanka Edna Mendonca

MSc Strategic Marketing

My programme has showed me a different perspective on marketing through more practical scenarios. The professors at Middlesex are warm, welcoming and understanding. I'm glad to have been welcomed as a national player to the university’s sports teams and also be a Student Voice Representative for my class. I'm super excited for the upcoming semester, and I hope to create a competitive edge once I graduate next year.

Dr. Cedwyn Fernandes

Pro-Vice Chancellor of Middlesex University and Director of Middlesex University Dubai

Middlesex University Dubai’s January 2023 intake is all about providing our students with a platform that empowers them to achieve their ambitions. We are proud to offer a range of world-leading Foundation, Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes in exciting disciplines that will support you to become 100 per cent employable. You will be taught by industry experts and learn the latest knowledge in your field, leaving university ready to advance your career in today’s most critical, dynamic industries. We look forward to welcoming you to study with us at Dubai’s largest UK university, as a proud member of our 4,500-strong student community. Welcome to the start of this exciting new journey! We can’t wait to see all you achieve.