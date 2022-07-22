Sri Lanka: President to head finance ministry too, sources say

Demonstrators want him to 'stop protecting the Rajapaksas'
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe is expected to keep the finance portfolio and could also appoint a junior minister to help him out with the department's work, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.
Veteran politician Dinesh Gunawardena was sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka earlier on Friday.
A longtime ally of the Rajapaksa political family was appointed Friday as Sri Lanka's new prime minister, hours after security forces cleared the main protest site occupied for months by demonstrators angry at the Rajapaksas over the country's economic collapse.
The new President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was elected by lawmakers and sworn into office earlier this week, appointed his school classmate Dinesh Gunawardena to succeed himself. Gunawardena is 73 and belongs to a prominent political family.
ALSO READ:
Demonstrators want him to 'stop protecting the Rajapaksas'
It is expedient, so to do, in the interests of public security, he says
Political parties are concerned about refugees, say sources
The protest began on April 9, has continued without a break
Parliamentary vote to be held on July 20
Parliament will vote in a new president via secret ballot on July 20
New pass will grant quota for those who have a National Identity Card
People queue for days for essential items, including cooking gas, medicines