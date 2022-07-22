Sri Lanka: President to head finance ministry too, sources say

He could also appoint a junior minister to help him with the department's work

Photo: AP

By Reuters Published: Fri 22 Jul 2022, 11:12 AM

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe is expected to keep the finance portfolio and could also appoint a junior minister to help him out with the department's work, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Veteran politician Dinesh Gunawardena was sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka earlier on Friday.

A longtime ally of the Rajapaksa political family was appointed Friday as Sri Lanka's new prime minister, hours after security forces cleared the main protest site occupied for months by demonstrators angry at the Rajapaksas over the country's economic collapse.

The new President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was elected by lawmakers and sworn into office earlier this week, appointed his school classmate Dinesh Gunawardena to succeed himself. Gunawardena is 73 and belongs to a prominent political family.

ALSO READ: