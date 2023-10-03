Video: Renowned MMA fighter Amber Leibrock converts to Islam

Team Abu Dhabi take the fight to Sharjah as Swedes close in on team crown
American mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Amber Leibrock has announced her conversion to Islam. The 35-year-old, in an Instagram post, spoke about her spiritual journey and how her new faith has turned her life around.
“Before this beautiful Friday is over, here's a quick post. The last couple of months have been life-changing. I’ve had some ups and some downs. I’ve worked the hardest I’ve ever worked and still came up short. Disconnected from ppl I loved so much and had my life turned upside down. Then in a blink of an eye, it all started to make sense. Everything leads me down a path to bring me closer to Allah and find my deen,” the renowned MMA athlete wrote on September 16.
“To make room for blessings I had no idea were coming, whether they came in forms of situations, people or things I never expected. I’ve never felt closer to the amazing ppl in my life or with myself. Everything up to this point has been exactly what was supposed to happen and more than worth it. It’s not my timing, it's Allah's timing and I fully trust in it. Good , bad , whatever,” Leibrock added.
She went on to point out that the past year has been an amazing one for her and she is eagerly waiting for the future to unfold.
According to ESPN statistics, Leibrock currently boasts a record of 7-6-0 in her professional career. Known for her exceptional prowess in the Featherweight division of the Professional Fighters League (PFL), she was most recently involved in a battle with Russia’s six-time world champion and two-time European champion in sambo Marina Mokhnatkina. The match against Mokhnatkina took place in August this year.
MMA's only seasonal format, PFL, comprises qualifying and knockout battles. Despite being involved in an intense armbar battle, Leibrock had to concede a defeat at the hands of Mokhnatkina in the first PFL semifinal at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden, New York City.
ALSO READ:
Team Abu Dhabi take the fight to Sharjah as Swedes close in on team crown
The hosts are running away at the top of the overall medals table in Hangzhou with 132 golds and still seven days of competition to go
We are attracting new members all the time in addition to our existing and loyal membership, says co-founder Vijay Vasu
The event is open to all golfers in the UAE with an official handicap
Europe lead US 6½-1½ after dominating display on day one at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club
Emirati duo ready for big fight in Sardinia to keep team crown within reach
Jeev Milkha Singh tied 12th in Asian Tour ievent at the Taiwan Golf and Country Club, Tamsui.
Warham and Casey denied on the count back at the Jumeirah Golf Estates Fire course