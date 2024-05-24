USA pull off back-to-back upsets over Bangladesh to seal historic T20I series victory

Monank Patel top scored for USA. - Instagram

Published: Fri 24 May 2024, 12:13 AM

Rank cricketing upstarts USA humbled Bangladesh for the second time this week as they sealed their maiden T20I series victory with a six-run win over the Tigers.

In the second of the three-match series at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston, the hosts conjured up a win, a golden moment for fans to savour for generations.

The match turned out to be a yorker fest, with the bails flying everywhere with the USA players getting into a joyous and celebratory huddle at the fall of every single wicket.

Their inspired performance saw them come away with an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Playing against the USA on unfamiliar surfaces resulted in the undoing of the Bangladeshi batters, who are naturally bred on slow turners of the subcontinent. It turned out to be another disappointing day for the Bangladesh batters as they struggled to come good with the willow after a clinical effort with the ball.

Chasing a gettable target of 144 on a seemingly benign surface, Bangladesh batters struggled fto find their d rhythm and eventually perished in the face of a disciplined bowling effort.

Apart from captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and the in-form Towhid Hridoy, none of the other batters in the Bangladesh dugout managed to rise to the occasion.

Brief Score:

United States: 144/7 in 20 overs (Monank Patel 42, Aaron Jones 35, Rishad Hossain 2/21)