Tokyo Olympics: 12 new Covid-19 cases announced

Reuters/Tokyo
Filed on July 22, 2021

(Reuters file)

The new positive cases include two athletes: Organisers


Tokyo 2020 Olympic organisers said on Thursday two athletes residing in the Olympic village tested positive for Covid-19.

The organisers announced 12 new positive cases overall, including the two athletes, bringing the total to 87.




