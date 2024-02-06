This Week in Golf: The DP World Tour Stays in the Middle East for the $2.5m Commercial Bank Qatar Masters

Dubai based Adrian Meronk, recent member of Cleeks GC on the LIV Golf Tour hopes to be fully fit for this week's LIV Golf Las Vegas. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 6 Feb 2024, 3:32 PM

This week’s golf comes around very fast with LIV Golf starting on Thursday with LIV Golf - Las Vegas. Dubai-based players Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC) and Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC) are both in their respective teams. Let’s all hope Adrian is fit and recovered from his recent illness following his transition to LIV Golf.

The DP World Tour remains in this Middle East region with the $2.5 million Commercial Bank Qatar Masters taking place at Doha Golf Club, Qatar. It is the tenth event of the season and the fifth of the eight events on the International Swing.

The Ladies European Tour (LET) has its season opener in Kenya before they return to the Middle East region for next week’s $5 million ARAMCO Saudi Ladies International Presented by PIF at Riyadh Golf Club.

The PGA Tour has the WM Phoenix Open with an $8.8 million purse.

Not playing this week is Ludvig Aberg who finished second at last week’s weather-shortened AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The Swede has moved remarkably to number 11 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).

The Current OWGR rankings

S. Scheffler (US).

R. McIlroy (NI).

J. Rahm (Spain).

V. Hovland (Nor).

X. Schauffele (US).

W. Clark (US).

P. Cantlay (US).

M. Homa (US).

M. Fitzpatrick (Eng).

B. Harman (US).

This Week’s Tournament Schedule

LIV Golf

Thursday 8th – Saturday 10th February, 2024

LIV Golf Las Vegas

Venue: Las Vegas Country Club, US

Purse: $25 million

PGA Tour

Thursday 8th – Sunday 11th February, 2024

WM Phoenix Open

Venue: TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Arizona, US

Purse: $8.8 million

DP World Tour

Thursday 8th – Sunday 11th February, 2024

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters

Venue: Doha Golf Club, Qatar

Purse: $2.5 million

Challenge Tour

Thursday 8th – Sunday 11th February, 2024

Bain’s Whisky Cape Town Open

Venue: Royal Cape Golf Club, Cape Town, South Africa

Purse: $350,000

Ladies European Tour

Thursday 8th – Sunday 11th February, 2024

Magical Kenya Ladies Open

Venue: Vipingo Ridge, Kilifi County, Kenya

Purse: €300,000