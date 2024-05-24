E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

The 'dream was wonderful', says football legend Ranieri as he calls time on epic career

The Italian manager's rich legacy will include leading rank outsiders Leicester City to a shock Premier League title in 2016

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Famed Italian coach Claudio Ranieri kisses the trophy after Leicester City shocked the football world to win the Premier League title in the 2015/16 season. - Instagram
Famed Italian coach Claudio Ranieri kisses the trophy after Leicester City shocked the football world to win the Premier League title in the 2015/16 season. - Instagram

Published: Fri 24 May 2024, 12:28 PM

Claudio Ranieri, who famously led Leicester City to a shock Premier League title in 2016, has announced his retirement from football at the age of 72.

The Italian's last match as a manager was Cagliari's 3-2 home defeat to Fiorentina on Thursday, where he received a rousing ovation from fans at the Sardegna Arena as well as a guard of honour from his players.


"There is a beginning and an end to everything. It is only fair: to close the circle in this way, where I had started, is something I dreamed of and the dream was wonderful," Ranieri, who previously managed Cagliari in 1988, told reporters on Thursday.

Ranieri, who has managed a string of Serie A teams including Juventus, AS Roma and Inter Milan, is best known for guiding Leicester to a fairytale Premier League title.


Cagliari's Italian coach Claudio Ranieri said there is a beginning and an end to everything, as he announced his retirement. - AFP
Cagliari's Italian coach Claudio Ranieri said there is a beginning and an end to everything, as he announced his retirement. - AFP

He also managed Chelsea, Fulham and Watford in the Premier League, as well as Valencia and Atletico Madrid in Spain's LaLiga.

"Luck does not fall on you, it has to be sought. I was a lucky man: I wanted to be a footballer, I managed to do it. Then when I was 30 I tried to understand if I understood soccer, I tried and I succeeded," Ranieri said.

"As a soccer player I was not a great champion, but as a coach I had a lot of fun. For me it was an honour to be in the world of soccer."

Cagliari president, Tommaso Giulini, praised Ranieri's impact on the club, saying in a ceremony after Thursday's match: "I don't want to talk about what the coach did in Cagliari. You all know that.

"I would like to focus on what he leaves us with: grace, loyalty, determination and courage, the most beautiful values of sports. Thank you, Claudio!"

ALSO READ


More news from Sports