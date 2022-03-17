Klopp warns Liverpool's title momentum is a 'fragile flower'

At Paris-Nice, Joao Almeida secured the white jersey as best young rider of the race and UAE Team Emirates also climbed the podium for winning the team classification
Jurgen Klopp warned his Liverpool stars that their momentum in the Premier League title race is a "fragile flower" following Wednesday's vital 2-0 win at Arsenal.
Klopp's side closed the gap on leaders Manchester City to one point thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino at the Emirates Stadium.
Liverpool's ninth consecutive league victory puts the destiny of the title in their hands as they would take the trophy if they win their remaining nine games, including a crucial trip to City on April 10.
While City faltered in a goalless draw at Crystal Palace on Monday, Liverpool were at their relentless best as they survived Arsenal's first-half barrage before snatching the points.
But, although Liverpool are the league's in-form team, Reds boss Klopp is cautious about putting too much faith in their momentum.
"Momentum is the most fragile flower on the planet," he said.
"If someone walks on it, then you have to work to get the momentum back and just get through it.
"A rhythm is good but a rhythm is playing every four days, three days, it is a rhythm but it is an intense one, we are not complaining, we want to be in all competitions.
"It is fine but the opponents are all quality and they are really different."
The seismic showdown with City could well determine if Liverpool can land a second English title in three seasons.
But Liverpool, chasing an unprecedented quadruple, face Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarterfinals this weekend, then host Watford immediately after the international break.
And Klopp isn't looking ahead to City just yet.
"I really don't think a lot about City, that is the truth," he said.
"I know the only chance we have is to win an insane amount of football games because our opponents win an incredible amount of football games.
"The last few years, we have pushed each other to insane levels. We play City in three or four weeks and we will give them a proper fight then.
"We are in a good moment, in a good mood but we know the only way we can do it is to dig really deep."
At Paris-Nice, Joao Almeida secured the white jersey as best young rider of the race and UAE Team Emirates also climbed the podium for winning the team classification
