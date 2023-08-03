Former Philippines women's football coach Stajcic tasked with turning around Perth Glory's fortunes

After leading the Philippine women's football team for the past 21 months Alen Stajcic will now call the shots for a team searching for A League success

Stajcic was fired as Matildas coach in 2019. - AP

Former Philippines and Australia women's coach Alen Stajcic has been named as head coach of the A League men's Perth Glory on a three-year deal.

Stajcic led the Philippines at the ongoing Women’s World Cup. Although the 46th-ranked Philippines didn’t make it through to the round of 16, the team beat New Zealand 1-0 and were competitive in a 2-0 loss to world No. 20 Switzerland.

The Glory had been without a coach since Ruben Zadkovich stepped aside in June. The club experienced more problems last month when owner Tony Sage handed back his license amid financial problems. The club is still looking for a new owner.

Stajcic guided Australia to two women's Asian Cup finals, the quarterfinals of the 2015 World Cup, the quarterfinals of the 2016 Rio Olympics and a highest-ever position of fourth in the FIFA world rankings.

He was fired as Matildas coach in 2019, just five months from the World Cup in France. The Football Australia-led decision was made following an internal review into the women’s national team, but no official or more detailed reason was given for his firing.

“I vividly recall the late 90s and early 2000s when Perth Glory revolutionised the National League with its connection to the city, its level of support and a team that was leading the way on the pitch,” Stajcic said in a statement.

“I believe an incredible opportunity now exists to re-establish Glory as one of the giants of Australian football and that vision is one shared by everyone at the club."

Perth finished ninth in the 2022-2023 season, rwith seven wins and eight losses.

The club has not won a championship in the A-League, but Perth CEO Anthony Radich is optimistic that Stajcic's arrival will bring a change of fortunes.