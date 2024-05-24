Barcelona sack coach Xavi after trophy-less season

The Gymnastika Solo Cup in Dubai drew some of the best gymnasts from Europe with Russia and Belarus sending their national teams
Barcelona sacked coach Xavi Hernandez on Friday after the Catalan giants failed to win a trophy this season.
Xavi will take charge of the team's final La Liga match on Sunday at Sevilla before departing.
"Barcelona president Joan Laporta has told Xavi Hernandez he will not continue as coach for the 2024-25 season," said Barcelona in a statement.
The American last competed in the Billie Jean King Cup in April but missed the Middle East swing in February due to a neck issue
The victory over Bayer Leverkusen in Dublin helped the Bergamo-based club to become the first Italian side to win the competition since Parma in 1999
Al Sayegh, 22, made history last year when she became the first Emirati female cyclist to qualify for an Olympic Games
'I fought a couple of really tough battles against top players and I got some wins', says the Belarusian
In addition to attracting many former DP World Tour winners and emerging talent, the two events have established a pathway for both Emirati golfers and UAE residents
With the help of a new training coach the Serbian aims to build his endurance, physical strength and capabilities to play a best-of-five Grand Slam
Iranian Daneshvar Pradia, American Sam Shackland, and Russian Morzin Volodar lead the Masters category with 6 points each