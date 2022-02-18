Cuban Boxing UAE is supported by many great champions like Guillermo Rigondeaux (in picture), the multiple world champion
Sports2 days ago
Jelena Ostapenko thwarted Simona Halep’s bid for a third title in Dubai by winning their semifinal match-up in the WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Friday night.
The Latvian rallied brilliantly from a set down to defeat the 2015 and 2020 champion 2-6, 7-6 (0), 6-0 on Centre Court at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.
Ostapenko nudged ahead in their head-to-head meetings to two wins from three matches. The pair had met in the French Open final in 2017 with Ostapenko coming through a three-setter against the Romanian for her first and only Grand Slam title.
Ostapenko will now take on Russian Veronika Kudermetova in the final after the Russian’s opponent qualifier Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova withdrew from the other semifinal due to a right adductor injury.
Ostapenko began all guns blazing, asking questions, with some quick returns trying to put Halep off her game. And it went on serve but it wasn’t to last long as Halep grew into the game. She managed to get the crucial break in a long drawn fifth game and then broke her again in the seventh. And Halep served out for the set in style, with a crisp ace down the middle, to have it all wrapped up in just 26 minutes.
But that wasn’t to rattle Ostapenko as she came up with a brilliant riposte in the second set. The Latvian put the skates on and raced to a 3-0 lead in the second set after breaking Halep in the second game.
And although Halep clawed back by breaking her back in the fifth game, Ostapenko raced away in the tie-breaker to clinch it 7-0, and push the matter into a deciding third set.
That set the tone for Ostapenko as she dismantled Halep in the third, breaking her in the first, third and fifth games to book her berth in the final.
Cuban Boxing UAE is supported by many great champions like Guillermo Rigondeaux (in picture), the multiple world champion
Sports2 days ago
Tunisian world No.10 Ons Jabeur a big inspiration for rising Egyptian star Mayar Sherif
Sports2 days ago
Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins retires due to dizziness
Sports2 days ago
The Tunisian, who was unable to play at the Australian Open due to a back injury suffered in Sydney, beat the Russian qualifier 6-2, 2-6, 7-5
Sports3 days ago
The Russian figure skater was cleared to compete after a panel of three judges agreed with RUSADA's decision to lift a ban on her.
Sports3 days ago
Valieva was cleared Monday by Court of Arbitration for Sport judges to compete starting Tuesday.
Sports4 days ago
Spectators can also attend by presenting a negative PCR test less than 96 hours prior to the game
Sports4 days ago
Valieva tested positive for the heart drug trimetazidine
Sports4 days ago