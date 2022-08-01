Donald replaces Stenson as Europe Ryder Cup captain

Your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned, the monarch said in a statement
Former world No.1 Luke Donald has been named captain of Team Europe for the 2023 Ryder Cup to replace Henrik Stenson, who was stripped of the role before he joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series.
“We’re delighted to announce @LukeDonald as 2023 European Ryder Cup captain,” Ryder Cup Europe wrote on Twitter on Monday.
The Lionesses win 2-1 in extra time at a packed Wembley
The eight-year-old is the cynosure of all eyes at the competition
The Red Bull world champion registered his eighth win of the season and 28th of his career ahead of Mercedes duo, Lewis Hamilton and pole-sitter George Russell
Australia's cricketers are favourites for gold in Birmingham but there is nothing to match the fierce rivalry between the two cricket-obsessed South Asian nations
The visitors are coming off a comprehensive victory in the opener of the five-match series
The reigning Youth Olympic champion first bettered the snatch mark with a successful 140kg attempt and then lifted 160kg in clean and jerk to take his aggregate to 300kg, which is a new Games record in the men’s 67kg competition
India rested several frontline players, including captain Rohit Sharma and batsman Virat Kohli for the matches which will be played in Harare on Aug. 18, 20 and 22