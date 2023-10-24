World Cup-style indoor cricket tournament in Dubai delivers a message of peace and harmony

It was a celebration of unity, reflecting the cultural mosaic that defines the UAE

Anis Sajan with other officials and teams. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Tue 24 Oct 2023, 5:12 PM

Mr. Cricket UAE World Championship, an indoor cricket tournament, is winning the heart of every fan of the sport in the UAE.

Spearheaded by Anis Sajan, fondly known as Mr Cricket UAE, the event is being staged to underscore the appeal of indoor cricket, especially in a region where weather conditions in summers might pose challenges for outdoor games.

Inspired by the passion and format of the World Cup, the tournament has captivated audiences with 10 teams from varied backgrounds, mirroring the UAE's rich cultural diversity in sports.

While teams are battling for every run and wicket, a popular DJ has also been entertaining the crowd during matches.

A highlight of this special event was the creation of a bespoke jersey featuring the national flags of India and Pakistan.

The jersey was launched to deliver this message: "Two countries, one passion - Cricket".

Meanwhile, the highly-anticipated match between indoor teams representing the two Asian rivals was won by Team India.

“Cricket transcends national boundaries, uniting even competitive nations,” Sajan said in a statement.

“The event has showcased the sport's unique power to overcome boundaries, both geographical and political, and create an atmosphere of harmony and unity.

“Though Team India won the game but cricket was the real winner.”

The month-long tournament, which started on October 16, will end with the grand finale on November 16.