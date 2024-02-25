Benson keeps his composure to win Arabian Ranches Race to Georgia Qualifier

Division A winner Chris Benson flanked by ARGC Lady Club Captain Nicola Breeze (l) and Keith Watson from REZA Hygiene (r). - sUPPLIED PHOTO

Sun 25 Feb 2024

Arabian Ranches Golf Club hosted the penultimate qualifying round for the 2023 – 24 Race to Georgia powered by REZA Hygiene.

A field of 72 golfers played in the shotgun start event with Chris Benson having the round of the day with 36 Stableford points.

The top two players from each Division qualify to play in the UAE Regional Final to be held at the Montgomerie Golf Club in Dubai, on Sunday 3rd March 2024.

The winners of the respective Divisions in the Regional Finals qualify for an all expenses trip to play in the Race to Georgia World Final as well as a ‘Bucket List’ visit to The 2024 Masters at Augusta for both a practice day as well as a tournament day – as a patron.

Benson took full advantage of a perfect day for scoring, to post an outward half of 19 points with 5 gross birdies on his card. He kept his cool on the back nine where he posted another 17 points with the equivalent of a gross 71 off his +1 handicap.

Mell Russ (12) won Division B with 34 points.

Candice Sauvan (15) won the 21 and under Junior Division and will be invited to play in the UAE Regional Finals where the winning prize for juniors is golf equipment.

Keith Watson, the organizer on behalf of REZA Hygiene, said: “The Qualifying Rounds are nearly complete and we thank the club for all their arrangements – and for all the ARGC and other players for their support.”

The Race to Georgia is promoted by REZA Hygiene and sponsored by Zahid Group, PAPA JOHNS, EMAAR Hospitality, dyson, Rezaroma and GOLFTEC as well as sanctioned by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF).

Results

(Stableford)

DIVISION A

(Handicap Index 12 and under)

C. Benson 36.

M. Derrick 34.

DIVISION B

(Handicap Index 12.1 Above)

M. Russ 34.

I. Begg 33.

DIVISION C

(Juniors)

C. Sauvan 38.

T. Treanor 35.