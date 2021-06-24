New look Yas Marina Circuit to welcome F1 drivers

For the first time since Yas Marina Circuit opened in 2009, a major restructuring of the track will take place in three areas

The Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management on Thursday announced a track reconfiguration programme, scheduled to take place at Yas Marina Circuit over the summer months, which will enhance all motorsport events hosted at the venue for both drivers and spectators alike.

For the first time since Yas Marina Circuit opened in 2009, a major restructuring of the track will take place in three areas — North Hairpin, South Marina and around the Hotel section — with significant enhancements due to be made.

Yas Marina Circuit has played host to the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for the past 12 years, with the 13th instalment of the race scheduled to take place on December 12.

The track changes will feature modifications to three parts of the circuit, incorporating 12 corners in total, and one of the key enhancements will be increased opportunities for drivers to overtake, adding an exciting new element to the Abu Dhabi GP and all other motorsport events.

Saif Al Noaimi, Acting CEO, Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, said: “As one of the Mena region’s leading sporting venues, Yas Marina Circuit will undergo significant work this summer, with a number of modifications made to the track in order to enhance the overall motorsport spectacle for both drivers and spectators.

“As a venue, we are continually identifying ways in which we can evolve, keep our product offerings fresh and retain the support of our loyal fanbase.

“This programme, which represents a hugely important chapter in the Yas Marina Circuit story, will involve work being carried out in three separate sections of the track, increasing the opportunity for drivers to overtake and amplifying the competitive nature of all motorsport events held at the venue.”

Among the changes to be implemented, Turn 11 is set to become a signature part of the track, while a widening of Turn 17 will improve overtaking opportunities.

Modifications to Turns 18 and 19 are designed to reduce tyre wear and improve the overall driving experience across all categories.

Changes to Turn 20, meanwhile, will create a full throttle corner, allowing cars to follow closer together with an entry speed of 253kph.

At the Hotel section, the new design will allow for closer racing which in turn should lead to additional overtaking opportunities, ensuring spectators at Yas Marina Circuit can look forward to plenty of high-speed, competitive action.