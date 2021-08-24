Al Dosari lauds UAE's sporting success over past 50 years

UAE has now nearly 30 sports federations, thanks to the government's vision and initiatives

Abdul Mohsen Al Dosari, Deputy Secretary-General of the General Authority of Sports, said the sports sector has achieved great successes over the past 50 years, thanks to the support of the UAE’s leadership.

Despite its significant achievements in individual and team sports, UAE now has what it takes to double its achievements in the next 50 years, especially with the solid foundations and infrastructure that have been put in place over the years.

Al Dosari said the superb system and the state-of-the-art stadiums have played a key role in developing the sports sector and attracting leading experts to discover talents at an early age.

UAE has now nearly 30 sports federations, thanks to the government’s vision and initiatives.

On his distinguished career in sports management, Al Dosari said he was introduced to sports at an early age. And in the 1960s, he became a board member of the Al Ahli Club. He also served as a board member of several sports federations and organisations.

UAE’s first national football team was formed after the launch of the UAE league, and they participated in the second Arabian Gulf Cup in Riyadh, taking third place.

“I witnessed this progress. And at times, I was in the middle of it all. I am proud to have been part of such development from the onset, leading to the introduction and development of more individual and team sports, as well as combat, maritime and equestrian sports. And UAE also became a member of Gulf, Arab, Asian and international federations,” Al Dosari said.

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports, the General Authority of Youth and Sports Welfare and the General Authority of Sports have played a key role in the establishment of sports federations, as well as in drafting plans and strategies for their development,” he added.

Speaking of the success of building world-class sporting infrastructure in UAE, Al Dosari said the Ministry of Youth and Sports, in cooperation with the Ministry of Public Works, established clubs in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and other emirates. It was followed by the construction of large stadiums with support from local governments.

UAE has become a leading hub for global sporting events and its tough anti-virus measures have made it a safe haven to stage world-class events since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s difficult to pick one from the many gloriously successful stories in the country’s sporting history, but Al Dosari says UAE’s qualification for the 1990 Fifa World Cup remains his most memorable moment as a UAE national.