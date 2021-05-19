- EVENTS
PSL 2021: PCB to take a decision tomorrow on resuming matches in UAE
The PCB said it had received the green signal from the UAE authorities for hosting the remaining matches
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will wait until Thursday to take a final decision on resuming the suspended Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the UAE.
The PCB was looking to host the remaining matches of the T20 league in the UAE from June 1-20.
The PSL 2021 was suspended in March after just 14 matches due to Covid-19 cases inside the bio-bubble.
“Pakistan Cricket Board and the six franchise owners today discussed in a virtual session the operational planning and delivery of the remaining 20 HBL Pakistan Super League matches, which are scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates from 1-20 June,” PCB said in a statement on Wednesday.
“Following detailed discussions in which all potential scenarios were reviewed and analysed, it was unanimously agreed to wait until the close of business on Thursday (UAE time) before a final decision on the hosting of the remaining matches is made.”
The PCB said it had received the green signal from the UAE authorities for hosting the remaining matches, but the cricket board was still waiting for some ‘clarification’.
“In today’s online discussion, we updated the team owners that the PCB had been advised that the PSL had received approvals from the relevant authorities in the UAE. However, some clarifications on certain exemption requests are still awaited, which are expected at some stage on Thursday,” Wasim Khan, PCB Chief Executive, said.
“The team owners agreed that if we do not receive clarity by Thursday afternoon, then they’ll have no other option but to request postponement of the remaining 20 matches.
“In the meantime, we will continue to liaise with the UAE government and the Emirates Cricket Board as they are equally keen for the event to be held in the UAE.”
