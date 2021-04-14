- EVENTS
IPL 2021: Sehwag hails Mumbai Indians' win against KKR
Mumbai Indians beat KKR by 10 runs on Tuesday
As Mumbai Indians achieved an improbable win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, former India batsman Virender Sehwag lauded the effort of Rohit Sharma’s boys.
Mumbai Indians defeated KKR by 10 runs thanks to a spirited bowling performance from the Rohit Sharma-led side. Russell’s five-wicket haul saw Mumbai Indians bundled out for 152 after batsman Suryakumar Yadav’s (56) quickfire knock. In response, KKR was restricted to 142/7.
“To defend 31 from 30 balls with 7 wickets of the opposition in hand is something which not many sides can defend. Brilliant bowling display from @mipaltan,” tweeted Sehwag.
KKR were right on the track for an easy win, but Rahul Chahar spun a web and removed the top four batsmen before Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult’s fiery spell handed Mumbai Indians the match by 10 runs.
