England all out for 432 against India in third Test, lead by 354 runs

After resuming on 423-8, the hosts added just nine runs on Friday

England were bowled out for 432 in their first innings, a lead of 354 runs, on the third day of the third Test against India at Headingley on Friday.

After resuming on 423-8, the hosts added just nine runs with Craig Overton lbw to Mohammed Shami for 32 before Ollie Robinson was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah for a duck.

England captain Joe Root, on his Yorkshire home ground, top-scored with 121 -- his sixth Test century already this year.

Meanwhile the rest of England's top four -- Dawid Malan (70), Haseeb Hameed (68) and Rory Burns (61) -- all made fifties.

England were already in a commanding position after dismissing India for just 78, with veteran paceman James Anderson running through the top order during a return of 3-6 in eight overs, despite the hosts being without injured quicks Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Olly Stone.

Meanwhile, star all-rounder Ben Stokes is out of action due to mental health issues.

India lead this five-match series 1-0 after a 151-run win in the second Test at Lord's.