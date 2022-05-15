Sheikh Khalifa passes away: UAE President accepts condolences from world leaders in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed thanks leaders for their wishes for UAE and its people

WAM

By WAM Published: Sun 15 May 2022, 9:00 AM Last updated: Sun 15 May 2022, 9:14 AM

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan accepted condolences of world leaders and heads of their delegations on Saturday over the passing of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Mohamed accepted condolences in Abu Dhabi, from leaders including His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said of Oman; His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein of Jordan; Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of Egypt; Dr. Barham Salih, President of the Republic of Iraq; President Kais Saied of Tunisia; and Lieutenant-General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan Abdelrahman, Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Transitional Council.

Other leaders who expressed their condolences included: HRH Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, Governor of the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia; HRH Prince Hussam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Al-Baha Region; and HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Minister of Energy; HRH Prince Dr. Abdulaziz bin Sattam bin Abdulaziz, Adviser to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques; HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, Saudi Minister of Sports; and Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia; His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain; his son, H.H. Sheikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa; H.H. Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait and envoy of His Highness the Emir of Kuwait; and His Highness Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani, Personal Representative of His Highness The Emir Of Qatar; Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa AL-Kadhimi; Najib Mikati, Prime Minister of Lebanon; Ayman bin Abdul Rahman, the Prime Minister of Algeria; Mansour Azzam, representative of the President of Syria; Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan Masrour Barzani; Mohammed Al Halbousi, Iraq's Parliament Speaker; and Speaker of Turkmenistan's Senate The leaders and heads of delegations expressed their sincere condolences to the Al Nahyan family and to the people of the Emirates, asking the Almighty to dwell late UAE leader in His vast Gardens.

Other members of the royal family and government officials were also present at the condolence meetings.

Delegations also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on his election as President of the UAE, stressing that His Highness deserves this precious trust and its responsibility, as he, they affirmed, has drawn from the wisdom of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Leader and from late Sheikh Khalifa.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks and appreciation for their wishes for the UAE and its people. He also thanked leaders and delegations for congratulating him on his election as the new President, wishing them continued health and success in leading their nations to further progress.