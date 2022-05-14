Sheikh Khalifa passes away: US VP Harris to lead delegation to UAE to offer condolences

He was elected by the Federal Supreme Council on Saturday afternoon
UAE8 hours ago
US Vice President Kamala Harris will lead a delegation to the UAE on May 16 to offer condolences on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
An official statement from White House Press Secretary Kirsten Allen said Harris would meet the new President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to pay respects to the late leader "on behalf of the Biden-Harris Administration and the American people."
"In addition to honouring the memory and the legacy of Sheikh Khalifa, the Vice President will underscore the strength of the partnership between our countries and our desire to further deepen our ties in the coming months and years," the statement read.
ALSO READ:
US President Joe Biden had, in an earlier statement, said, "As I told Sheikh Mohamed yesterday during our phone call, the United States is determined to honour the memory of the late President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan by continuing to strengthen the strategic partnership between our countries over the coming months and years. The UAE is an essential partner of the United States."
He was elected by the Federal Supreme Council on Saturday afternoon
UAE8 hours ago
Among his many interests, he is known for his unwavering commitment to enhance educational standards in Abu Dhabi
UAE8 hours ago
The 61-year-old leader will be the country’s third president
UAE9 hours ago
Twenty six other participants took home Dh76,923.07 after sharing the second prize of Dh2,000,000
UAE1 day ago
All federal and local government departments, ministries and firms will suspend their operations during this time
UAE1 day ago
The late ruler was revered for his just and swift leadership skills
UAE1 day ago
The Dubai Ruler condoled with the people of the country over Sheikh Khalifa's passing
UAE1 day ago
“The UAE has lost a dear citizen, a leader of its empowerment phase, and the custodian of its journey," says the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince
UAE1 day ago