UAE leaders pledge allegiance to new President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed

Published: Sat 14 May 2022, 6:42 PM Last updated: Sat 14 May 2022, 6:52 PM

Senior UAE leaders have offered their congratulations and pledged their loyalty to the new and third President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Federal Supreme Council, comprising rulers of the Emirates, unanimously elected Sheikh Mohamed as President of the UAE during a meeting at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

In an emotional letter shared online, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum pledged his support for Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

He wrote, "The UAE begins a new stage in its history today with this leader whom his people have known for many years and recognised him as a global leader who established firm strategic relations for his country with the whole world."

He added, "His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan carries the legacy of Sheikh Zayed. He is the guardian of values, principles and focuses that Sheikh Zayed instilled when he established this country with his brothers, the rulers of the Emirates."

"Today, his assumption of the responsibility of the presidency represents a new historical era and new birth. We look forward to the acceleration of development to consolidate the global sovereignty and pioneering of the Emirates," wrote Sheikh Mohammed.

"For many years, the people of the Emirates have loved His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his generosity and kindness. They saw him visit them in their homes, motivate them in their fields of work, and witnessed the launching of development projects, new industries, and the construction of national economic sectors through many years of service to his country and people," he added.

"Today, the people pledge allegiance to him and follow his guidance to lead them into a new historical path in the UAE, in which future generations will rejoice their third president, and the world will also jubilate in a country that represents a future global model that carries kindness and brotherhood for all humanity," said the Dubai ruler.

"We pledge our allegiance to His Highness and renew people's faith in him. We ask Allah Almighty to protect him and grant him success to lead the country to a bright future," he said.

Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has affirmed that the election of Sheikh Mohamed represents an extension of the rapidly developing advancement of the UAE.

"As he has witnessed the UAE's renaissance from a young age, accompanied by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Founding Leaders, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has significantly contributed to UAE's development and achievements due to his wise vision, constant support and direct guidance," Sheikh Sultan said.

"We congratulate President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and ask Allah Almighty to grant him success and prosperity. We affirm our permanent solidarity in serving the nation and preserving its union under his wise leadership."

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, said that Sheikh Mohamed's election as UAE President affirms absolute confidence and deep appreciation for his wise leadership.

"The election of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan assures the continuation of the country's path as it advances politically, economically, socially and culturally," the Ruler of Ajman said. "I congratulate His Highness and wish him continued success and the people of the UAE progress and prosperity under his wise leadership," said Sheikh Humaid.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, said, "We pledge allegiance with sincerity and love."

