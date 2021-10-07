UAE condemns Houthis' explosive drone attack attempt on Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport
The UAE affirmed that targeting the airport is 'a dangerous escalation and a cowardly act'
The United Arab Emirates has strongly denounced the terrorist Houthi militias' systematic attempts to attack Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia with an explosive drone, intercepted by the Coalition Forces.
In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) on Thursday, the UAE affirmed that targeting the airport is "a dangerous escalation and a cowardly act that threatens the security, safety and lives of civilians and travelers. It is a war crime that requires taking all necessary measures to protect civilian objects from the threats of the Houthis."
The UAE has renewed its full solidarity with the Kingdom over these subversive terrorist attacks and reiterated its stand against all threats to the Kingdom's security, stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents.
The statement emphasised that the security of the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are indivisible, and that any threat facing the Kingdom is considered by the Emirates a threat to its security and stability.
