Ramadan recipe of the day: Creamy chicken mushroom vol au vent

By Team KT Published: Tue 19 Apr 2022, 7:12 PM

Take a break from the traditional Ramadan recipes and try this chicken and mushroom vol au vents recipe which is perfect if you are looking to make gourmet-style homemade starters.

These savory French pastries feature an airy puff pastry shell filled with a rich and creamy chicken filling.

Ingredients

• One finely chopped onion

• Two garlic cloves

• 250g chicken breast diced

• 30g finely chopped chives

• 15g cooking butter

• 15g oil

• 100ml thick cream

• One egg whisked

• 200g mushroom, clean and sliced

• 50g grated Parmesan.

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 180C.

2. Line a baking tray with non-stick baking paper and place the vol au vent pastry cases to bake after egg washing them.

3. Bake them for 10-15 min or until they turn golden.

4. Meanwhile fry the onion and garlic over medium heat with the oil and the butter for 23 minutes until softened.

5. Increase the heat and add the chicken. Cook until the chicken is fully cooked.

6. Add the mushroom and cook for 3 more minutes.

7. Add the cream, salt, and pepper and bring to a simmer.

8. Fill the pastry cases with the chicken mixture and sprinkle with chives and parmesan.

Recipe courtesy: Heal restaurant

(As published in Ramadan Recipes Guide from Brand Dubai’s ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network)

