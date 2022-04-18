Ramadan recipe of the day: Hariyali fish tikka

Authorities urged drivers suffering from health issues to follow medical advice throughout the fasting period
Add a twist to your traditional fish tikka. This Indian dish gets it name from its colour, which is green because of a delicious combination of coriander leaves, mint and green chilli. Enjoy with a side of green chutney.
250g fish (Nile perch)
100g fresh coriander leaves
50g fresh mint leaves
60g yoghurt
20g gram flour
20ml mustard oil
3 pcs green chilli
5g whole ginger
10g whole garlic
15g salt
1tbsp turmeric powder
1tbsp cumin powder
2tbsp garam masala
10g roasted Kasuri methi leaves
5ml lemon juice
1.Clean and cut the fish into small pieces (30g) and remove all excess water by hand-pressing them in a tissue.
2. Marinate fish pieces in ginger and garlic paste, turmeric powder, lemon juice and salt, and refrigerate for 20 minutes.
3. For hariyali paste: In a grinder, put chopped coriander leaves, mint leaves, green chilli, whole ginger, garlic, and make a smooth paste.
4. Put mustard oil, yoghurt, dry kasuri methi leaves in big bowl, and mix it well with a whisk.
5. Add the hariyali paste to the marinated fish. On top, add jeera powder, salt and garam masala. Mix it all and freeze for two hours.
6. Put the fish pieces in skewers and grill them.
7. The grilled fish is best served with green chutney.
Recipe courtesy of Dhaba Lane
