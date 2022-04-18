Ramadan recipe of the day: Hariyali fish tikka

Enjoy with a side of green chutney

Published: Mon 18 Apr 2022, 10:03 PM

Add a twist to your traditional fish tikka. This Indian dish gets it name from its colour, which is green because of a delicious combination of coriander leaves, mint and green chilli. Enjoy with a side of green chutney.

Ingredients

250g fish (Nile perch)

100g fresh coriander leaves

50g fresh mint leaves

60g yoghurt

20g gram flour

20ml mustard oil

3 pcs green chilli

5g whole ginger

10g whole garlic

15g salt

1tbsp turmeric powder

1tbsp cumin powder

2tbsp garam masala

10g roasted Kasuri methi leaves

5ml lemon juice

Preparation

1.Clean and cut the fish into small pieces (30g) and remove all excess water by hand-pressing them in a tissue.

2. Marinate fish pieces in ginger and garlic paste, turmeric powder, lemon juice and salt, and refrigerate for 20 minutes.

3. For hariyali paste: In a grinder, put chopped coriander leaves, mint leaves, green chilli, whole ginger, garlic, and make a smooth paste.

4. Put mustard oil, yoghurt, dry kasuri methi leaves in big bowl, and mix it well with a whisk.

5. Add the hariyali paste to the marinated fish. On top, add jeera powder, salt and garam masala. Mix it all and freeze for two hours.

6. Put the fish pieces in skewers and grill them.

7. The grilled fish is best served with green chutney.

Recipe courtesy of Dhaba Lane

ALSO READ: