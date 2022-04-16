Ramadan recipe of the day: Burrata butter chicken

Here's a modern take on the classic Indian curry

Published: Sat 16 Apr 2022, 7:29 AM Last updated: Sat 16 Apr 2022, 7:31 AM

This isn't your run-of-the-mill butter chicken. The simple addition of burrata, a cheese made from mozzarella and cream, elevates the popular Indian curry. Grab a naan or a bowlful of rice and experience the rich, creamy flavours for yourself.

Ingredients

For gravy

2 tablespoon oil

3 (nos) green cardamom

4 (nos) bay leaves

2 (nos) black cardamom

3 tablespoon red chilli paste

3 fresh tomatoes

3 tablespoon tomato paste

3 tablespoon cashewnut

½ tea spoon salt

2 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon honey

½ cup water

½ teaspoon kasoori methi

3 tablespoon cooking cream

For chicken tikka

First marination

180gm chicken cube

2 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

1 tablespoon lemon juice

½ teaspoon salt

Second marination

2 tablespoon hung curd

½ t spoon salt

2 tablespoon Red chilli paste

1 pinch cumin powder

1 pinch garam masala

1 pinch kasoori methi

½ teaspoon green cardmom powder

½ teaspoon chaat masala

Preparation

Makhani gravy:

Boil cashewnut and grind into a paste. Make puree of peeled tomatoes and set aside.

Heat oil add bay leaves, green and black cardamom, ginger-garlic paste, red chili paste and cook well for some time

Add tomato puree, tomato paste and cashewnut paste while stirring, and cook well.

Finish it with butter, salt, honey, cardamom powder, kasoori methi and cooking cream.

Chicken tikka

Apply the first marination to the chicken cube and refrigerate it for 30 to 35 minutes.

In a bowl mix all the ingredients of the second and marination whisk it well to a smooth paste.

Add the marinated chicken to the second marination before cooking.

Let chicken stay in second marination for minimum 35 to 40 minutes.

Skewer chicken cube and cook it clay oven

In a serving bowl, add makhani gravy with grilled chicken tikka and top it off with burrata cheese

Recipe courtesy: Neeraj Rana, head chef at Bombay Bungalow, The Beach Mall, JBR Walk - Dubai

