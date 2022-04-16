Ramadan recipe of the day: Burrata butter chicken

Quick and easy step-by-step guide to make this delicious dessert
Ramadan 2022
This isn't your run-of-the-mill butter chicken. The simple addition of burrata, a cheese made from mozzarella and cream, elevates the popular Indian curry. Grab a naan or a bowlful of rice and experience the rich, creamy flavours for yourself.
For gravy
For chicken tikka
First marination
Second marination
Makhani gravy:
Boil cashewnut and grind into a paste. Make puree of peeled tomatoes and set aside.
Heat oil add bay leaves, green and black cardamom, ginger-garlic paste, red chili paste and cook well for some time
Add tomato puree, tomato paste and cashewnut paste while stirring, and cook well.
Finish it with butter, salt, honey, cardamom powder, kasoori methi and cooking cream.
Chicken tikka
Apply the first marination to the chicken cube and refrigerate it for 30 to 35 minutes.
In a bowl mix all the ingredients of the second and marination whisk it well to a smooth paste.
Add the marinated chicken to the second marination before cooking.
Let chicken stay in second marination for minimum 35 to 40 minutes.
Skewer chicken cube and cook it clay oven
In a serving bowl, add makhani gravy with grilled chicken tikka and top it off with burrata cheese
Recipe courtesy: Neeraj Rana, head chef at Bombay Bungalow, The Beach Mall, JBR Walk - Dubai
