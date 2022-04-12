Ramadan recipe of the day: Smoky paneer tikka

Bursting with flavour, this dish is very filling and great to snack on

By Web Desk Published: Tue 12 Apr 2022, 6:16 PM

Paneer is a great source of protein, and keeps one full for long. Smokey paneer tikka is bursting with flavour, very filling and great to snack on.

This Indian delicacy is extremely popular around the world, and is definitely worth a shot!

Ingredients:

For Tikka Marinade

180 grams paneer (cubed to by 1-inch pieces)

100 grams or 5 tablespoon Hung curd (or Greek Yoghurt)

1 tablespoon ginger garlic paste or crushed ginger garlic

½ tablespoon Kashmiri red chili powder

¼ teaspoon Garam masala

¼ teaspoon Kasturi Methi (dried fenugreek leaves)

½ teaspoon salt (adjust to taste)

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon mustard oil

One small onion one bell pepper diced

For Masala Gravy

1 ½ tablespoon ghee

onions cubed (2 medium)

tomatoes ripe chopped (3 large)

1 ½ tablespoon ginger garlic paste or (crushed ginger garlic)

2 ½ tablespoon cashew nuts

1 teaspoon red chili powder

¼ teaspoon garam masala

½ salt adjust to taste

¼ teaspoon sugar for balancing flavour

¼ Kasturi Methi (optional) (dried fenugreek leaves)

30 grams fresh cream or cooking cream

1 tablespoon fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Instructions

Preparation for tikka

Firstly, add in a pan mustard oil & warm it and Mix resat all ingredients

Add paneer cubes & pepper & onion gently mix well to coat the marinade.

How to Make Paneer Tikka Masala

Add all masala gravy ingredients with two cups of water exclude ghee and gonger garlic paste bring for boil and cool. Add to a blender and blend to a smooth puree.

Heat ghee in pan on a low flame Add ginger garlic paste & sauté for 1 to 2 mins. until the raw smell disappears

Pour the smooth puree ½ cup of water and cook for 30 minutes cook until the gravy turns thick, and you can see a trace of oil on top. Keep stirring in between, crush the Kasturi Methi in your palms and sprinkle it on gravy

Make a tikka grill