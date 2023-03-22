Ramadan 2023: Opening hours announced for Sharjah slaughterhouse, livestock market

New schedule aims to cater to the needs of the visitors, both traders and individuals and facilitate the workflow

By Web Desk Published: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 1:10 PM

The Sharjah Livestock Market has announced a change in its working hours during the holy month of Ramadan. The market would welcome visitors every day during the holy month from 7am to midnight.

The livestock slaughterhouse is open daily from 7am to 5pm, while the poultry slaughterhouse operates from 8am to 4pm. The market would close its facilities and observes the Iftar period according to the Maghrib prayer time. Additionally, the market remains closed during Friday prayer.

The new schedule aims to cater to the needs of the market's visitors, both traders and individuals and facilitate the workflow by ensuring smooth and rapid procedures while complying with the utmost hygiene and safety standards.

Eng Abdalla Al Shamsi, Manager of Sharjah Livestock Market, expressed his commitment to providing top-notch services to market visitors during the auspicious month of Ramadan. He emphasised the management's efforts to equip all facilities and deliver all necessary amenities that meet customers' expectations and needs promptly. Their ultimate goal is to ensure customers' satisfaction and happiness during the holy month of Ramadan.

The slaughterhouse at the market has a notable capacity of 250 cattle per hour. There are three service lines which can accommodate 25 cows, with a team of 55 butchers working under the supervision of 8 observers and supervisors. Two of these supervisors are responsible for ensuring the efficient operations of the slaughterhouse. Additionally, there are 7 veterinarians present to oversee both the slaughterhouse and livestock pens. The facility also employs 55 workers to maintain cleanliness and facilitate the process of receiving and delivering sacrificial animals to the public.

Kalba and Khor Fakkan slaughterhouse

The Kalba and Khor Fakkan slaughterhouse livestock markets are open daily during the holy month from 9am to 5pm, except for Fridays when they are open from 8am to 5pm. However, the markets are closed for Friday prayer from 11am to 2pm.

Sharjah Livestock Market:

The livestock market located in Sharjah boasts numerous advantages, positioning it as one of the most significant markets in both the region and the country. Its strategic location on two prominent axes, Sharjah-Al Dhaid Street and Emirates Crossing Road, along with its vast expanse of around 170,000 square meters, renders it an exceptional market.

The market comprises 140 sheep shops with their respective pens, 26 shops specifically dedicated to the sale of cattle, 73 shops for selling poultry, and two slaughterhouses, one for livestock and another for poultry.

Additionally, there are 44 fodder shops, 34 multi-use shops, and 30 nurseries. The market also features an auction yard for livestock, a Friday market yard, and a mosque capable of accommodating 386 worshippers. The livestock slaughterhouse has a capacity of approximately 200 cattle per hour.

ALSO READ: