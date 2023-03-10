Ramadan 2023 in UAE: Zakat Al Fitr amount announced

The country's Fatwa Council detailed amounts to be given for those unable to, or violating, fasts

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 6:07 PM Last updated: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 6:11 PM

The UAE Fatwa Council on Friday has set the unified value of Zakat Al-Fitr (Eid Al Fitr charity) at Dh25.

The Fidyah or the amount to be given in food or cash to the poor by those who are unable to fast owing to old age or illness is Dh15 per day.

The Kaffarah, or the atonement for violations of Ramadan fasts or those who are able but intentionally breaks the fast, is set by the council at Dh900 per day, which is equivalent to the value of food given to 60 poor persons.

