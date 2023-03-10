Ramadan 2023 in UAE: Zakat Al Fitr amount announced

Ramadan 2023 in UAE: When is the holy month, 4-day Eid Al Fitr weekend dates; what you need to know
The UAE Fatwa Council on Friday has set the unified value of Zakat Al-Fitr (Eid Al Fitr charity) at Dh25.
The Fidyah or the amount to be given in food or cash to the poor by those who are unable to fast owing to old age or illness is Dh15 per day.
The Kaffarah, or the atonement for violations of Ramadan fasts or those who are able but intentionally breaks the fast, is set by the council at Dh900 per day, which is equivalent to the value of food given to 60 poor persons.
