Ramadan in UAE: Events, experiences, things to do in Abu Dhabi during the holy month

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 2:50 PM Last updated: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 2:51 PM

This Ramadan, Abu Dhabi Retail is innovating to create the most majestic experiences and incredible surprises with their citywide Layali Ramadan campaign.

From March 17 until the end of April, residents and tourists to this city can expect access to limited-edition products and new-to-the-region experiences highlighting the best of the beauty, retail, and culinary moments.

Boasting the most exciting range of things to do in the city, this Ramadan in Abu Dhabi will be unlike any other.

Abu Dhabi Retail will be partnering exclusively with globally recognized brands, like Fendi, Charlotte Tilbury, and many more, to offer promotions that are limited to the city. With the aim to enable the industry, and engage with the community, Abu Dhabi Retail will bring a modern twist on the traditional celebrations associated with this holy month.

Activating over 25 malls, and more than 3,500 stores citywide, guests will get unique chances to partake in a series of exciting events, and some of the most incredible offers in the UAE.

Here's a sneak peek of what’s coming in Ramadan:

Layali Ramadan Series

In collaboration with Savoir Flair, Abu Dhabi retail will gather over 25 talent ambassadors for an insightful series, with an exclusive influencer-eye view of their Layali Ramadan Retail experience throughout Ramadan. These talents will be shedding light on the hidden gems throughout the city. Follow these well-known figures around town enjoying this very special Ramadan Retail season, and follow the miniseries on Instagram at @abudhabiretail.

Rituals Wellness Retreat

As a pre-Ramadan event, the wellness brand Rituals cosmetics will be hosting a rejuvenating wellness getaway from March 16-19, 2023 at the magnificent Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi. This four-day retreat will allow you to immerse yourself into the ‘World of Rituals’ and indulge in sound meditation, manifestation workshops and fragrance zoning to get your mind, body and home ready for Ramadan.

The Charlotte Tilbury Majlis

The first Charlotte Tilbury Majlis in the region will welcome guests from April 6-17 with a specially curated and iconic Charlotte Tilbury Ramadan café in the heart of Abu Dhabi. Taking over Society in Mamsha Saadiyat, this luxury dining concept offers a memorable Ramadan experience with consumer-led exclusive masterclasses hosted by regional and global make-up artists, gaming opportunities as well as product discoveries.

The First Fendi Majlis in the Region

Fendi takes over Abu Dhabi's Tasha’s Al Bateen for the holy month of Ramadan to host their very own Ramadan Majlis. Surrounded by the iconic codes of the Fendi Maison, the Majlis welcomes the community to gather family and friends every evening for Suhoor. Starting from March 25, and for the entire month, this especially unique concept will see many public figures in attendance for what will surely be the most glamorous café in the region.

Versace’s exclusive Ramadan Collection

For the month of Ramadan, Versace is launching a series of exclusive women’s ready-to-wear, bags, and shoes via a dedicated campaign. A collection will be made available in matching children’s sizes. Moreover, the women’s ready-to-wear highlights the iconic Medusa Orchid and Barocco prints in addition to detailed embellished silk dresses. The inspired collection will be made available at the VERSACE store at The Galleria Al Maryah Island.

Tory Burch’s limited edition collection

Tory Burch is introducing a limited-edition capsule collection designed exclusively for the Middle East. Thiscollection, which is inspired by the grace and elegance of Middle Eastern women, will include a beautiful assortment of handbags, footwear and watches, available at UAE-based stores and e-commerce sites.

The Ramadan Market

In collaboration with the home-grown brand Mirbad, AbuDhabi Retail will host the first Ramadan night retail market in the emirate, where over 100 local and global vendors will showcase and host different brand experiences. For the first time, the Mirbad market will be embedding international brands and adding to their programming entertainment. The Ramadan Market will give visitors a chance to immerse themselves in the local culture with a modern twist. Date: March 24–27 at Manarat Al Saadiyat

Tryano’s offers this Holy Month

Provider of luxury retail brands, Tryano, will be carryingexclusive collections with home-grown and globally recognised brands like Aquazzura, Jimmy Choo, Talbot Runhof, and many more during the holy month of Ramadan. Date: during the whole month of Ramadan

Ethr Café Take Over by Dyptique

From the chic streets of Paris, to paradise in Abu Dhabi, Dyptique, the pioneering parfumerie Maison, will bring to life a mesmerizing, first-of-its-kind café takeover at EthrCafé, a hidden gem in Abu Dhabi located in MamshaSaadiyat. Offering visitors the chance to discover new and exciting fragrance collection Eau Nabati, and flavours that weave through the exotic and the magical surroundings.

Friends of the brand, perfume connoisseurs and beauty enthusiasts will also be able to appreciate the LayaliRamadan Campaign event further thanks to a series of creative workshops that will be taking place over 14 days, to unveil the special Dyptique scent launch of Eau Nabati.

As part of this exclusive collaboration, Dyptique and Ethr have also developed a curated menu for the occasion for you to enjoy. Be sure to visit and indulge yourself in what is the most fragrant experience this retail season.

Wellness Iftar at Pura Eco Resort

Pura Eco Retreat will be hosting a unique limited-time wellness iftar where guests can disconnect from the world around them and enjoy being engulfed by nature. Visitors will take part in a yoga & meditation class prior to breaking their fast with delicious healthy iftar designed by the Emirati Chef Faisal Al Harmoodi. This iftar is an ideal way to experience take a moment and reflect, while connecting with your inner self and with the breath-taking surroundings of the resort. Taking place in such a picturesque setting as Pura Eco Retreat, this is certainly not to be missed during the extensive Ramadan programming. Date: March 31 and April 1, 7 and 8.

Malls

Over 30 malls in the region and more than 3,500 stores are joining the Layali Ramadan Retail season with exciting programming for the whole family this holy month. With numerous offerings, activations, and plenty of entertainment for everyone to enjoy, be sure to keep an eye out for exclusive collections at many of these participating malls.