Europe’s consumers are sitting on 1 trillion euros in pandemic savings

One ought to remember the three Olympic values — excellence, friendship and respect, which are supposed to substitute international feud with healthy competition.
Opinion6 days ago
In ordinary times, Europeans save around 12 per cent of their income. But as families stayed at home and furlough schemes supported income during the pandemic, this savings rate increased sharply to almost 19 per cent in 2020 and 2021.
As shown in this chart, households in the euro area are estimated to have saved nearly one trillion euros more in those two years than they would have done if the pandemic never happened. In other words, people saved a record sum — equivalent to around 8 per cent of total euro-area gross domestic product.
Euro-area economic growth and potentially inflation would get a big boost if consumers were to spend part of their excess savings by temporarily reducing the rate at which they save to below that seen prior to the pandemic.
This would be consistent with the pattern after some previous pandemics and severe economic shocks, when households saved a much smaller proportion of their income than they had done historically.
Even a moderate increase in spending — if households were to use about one-third of their excess savings for higher consumption over two years, say — would add 2.5 percentage points to GDP and up to 0.75 percentage point to inflation by the end of the second year.
Half of the euro area’s excess savings are in bank accounts, meaning they could, in principle, be easily accessed and spent once pandemic restrictions are lifted.
And most of the savings were forced, not precautionary as is more common during recessions when people worry about future income, suggesting that they may be spent soon.
Yet there are four reasons these savings may not be released into the real economy in a hurry.
First, the sort of expenditure that households were forced to forgo during the pandemic is not easily replaced. Almost 80 per cent of the total spending drop in 2020 stemmed from declines in hospitality and transport. Consumers are unlikely to ever make up for all the cancelled airline flights, hotel stays or restaurant meals.
Second, excess savings mostly accrued to those with high incomes. In France, for example, the richest 10 per cent of households increased savings substantially even as some poorer families reduced savings, bank data show. High-earners typically save a larger share of their income and so are less likely to spend their savings.
Third, supply chain problems mean many may struggle to spend their savings — even if they wish to. Long delivery times and higher prices are making it harder for consumers to substitute what they would ordinarily have spent on services with increased spending on goods (though this pent-up demand could boost consumption of goods in the future).
And fourth, the spread of the Omicron variant means Europeans may be forced to save for a little longer.
Uncertainty surrounding the outlook for consumption remains exceptionally high. Policymakers should keep a close watch on savings rates as they assess the strength of the recovery — and, if necessary, adjust monetary and fiscal policy to ensure sustained and equitable growth and to preserve price stability. — IMFBlog
One ought to remember the three Olympic values — excellence, friendship and respect, which are supposed to substitute international feud with healthy competition.
Opinion6 days ago
Innovation in plastic waste management is not just about scientific inventions but also about improvements in the logistics process
Opinion6 days ago
While the US and several Eastern European countries have supported Ukraine’s accession, Nato has long been divided over the issue, owing to its members’ differing economic, security, and energy relations with Russia.
Opinion1 week ago
Wordle is a conversation starter, an exercise that is in line with our need for break-hour office banter in the WFH era or a family group call that does not start with us sullenly updating each other on the number of infections in the cities we live in.
Opinion1 week ago
Ahead of the upcoming Indian elections, two contrasting tribes of politicians have emerged. One group has joined the opposition ranks after enjoying the fruits of power. They believe they have a greater chance of winning the next poll fighting against the party that gave them the perks of power for several years. Another set of politicians comes from the opposition benches to strengthen the ruling party’s ranks, hoping to leapfrog to power.
Opinion1 week ago
Company will provide employment to next of kin to victims of the Houthi attack and fund their children's education.
Opinion1 week ago
The railway is committed to supporting national efforts, acting as a catalyst for economic growth and sustainable development.
Opinion1 week ago
Move aimed at diversifying national income and reducing dependence on petrodollars.
Opinion1 week ago