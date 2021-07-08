UAE weather: Beware of blowing dust; temperature to hit 47°C
It will be humid by night and on Friday morning over the coastal and internal areas.
The weather in UAE on Thursday will be fair in general and dusty during the daytime, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Some low clouds will appear over the east coast by morning and winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times causing blowing dust.
The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 44°C to 47°C in the interior regions, 40°C to 45°C along the coast and 33°C to 38°C in the mountains.
