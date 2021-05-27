- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: New MoU signed to help doctors attend to emergency cases faster
Service will enhance the arrival of frontline doctors attending to emergencies
A new memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed before Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, to put the 'Bin Wariqah' service into effect.
The service will facilitate the speed at which doctors of vital specialities reach their medical facilities in response to emergency cases through the Bin Wariqah Service.
It was virtually signed by representatives of the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Dubai Health Authority.
Named after Saeed bin Wariqah Al-Ameri, one of the companions of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan (Zayed the First), it is a service that facilitates the arrival of doctors working on the First Defence Line to hospitals in emergency cases.
-
Education
Covid impact: More UAE universities offer...
Relief for incoming freshmen who have been anxious about their board... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE govt secures top rankings in global indicators
Emirati government is number one globally when it comes to the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Dubai schools can host graduation...
The KHDA said ceremonies can be held for students completing Grade... READ MORE
-
Government
Rare photos: Sheikh Zayed at first Abu Dhabi book ...
A nation is defined by its cultural wealth, not by material wealth:... READ MORE
-
News
Look: Stunning Sheikh Zayed portrait pops up in...
Dubai-based photographer Mohammed finds tribute in Ajman desert READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Two doses of Sinopharm's jab have nearly 73%...
This is slightly better than the 72.5 per cent rate announced in a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
200 Chinese visitors to receive Sinopharm jab in...
17 visitors were administered the jab in the first hour at DHA's Safa ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Stranded frontline workers request entry into UAE
They urge authorities to allow Covid-19 vaccinated residents to return READ MORE
News
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt gets UAE Golden Visa