UAE: New MoU signed to help doctors attend to emergency cases faster

Service will enhance the arrival of frontline doctors attending to emergencies

A new memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed before Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, to put the 'Bin Wariqah' service into effect.

The service will facilitate the speed at which doctors of vital specialities reach their medical facilities in response to emergency cases through the Bin Wariqah Service.

It was virtually signed by representatives of the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Dubai Health Authority.

Named after Saeed bin Wariqah Al-Ameri, one of the companions of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan (Zayed the First), it is a service that facilitates the arrival of doctors working on the First Defence Line to hospitals in emergency cases.