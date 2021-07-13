News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE: New 4D science dome offers incredible 'sky tour', weather watch opportunity

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on July 13, 2021

KT Photos: Ryan Lim



The facility seeks to provide a sneak peek into meteorology, geophysics and cloud-seeding operations.


A new, high-tech 4D dome in Abu Dhabi is ready to take you up in the clouds and give you an incredible science ‘tour’ of the sky.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Tuesday launched the Science Dome, a first-of-its-kind installation that can create a mind-blowing visual of real-time weather data.

It features special effects, a 6K projection system and custom media that will give visitors an immersive experience.

Dedicated to meteorological data, the dome has been designed to host international weather experts and help people understand the details of meteorology, geophysics and even cloud-seeding operations.

Visitors will not only see and watch some cool weather visuals, they will feel the heat, the cold, the wind and even the fog, with built-in and automated effects and under-seat devices that simulate seismic phemonena.

The 12-metre dome brings together the best elements of entertainment and education, with accurate visualisations that are driven by real science. It can accommodate groups of up to 60 people, with some space created for visitors with accessibility needs too.

Currently, the facility is open to students through appointments arranged by school managements. Online bookings will be made available to the general public later, said Omar Al Yazeedi, director of research, development and training at the NCM.

Dr Abdulla Al Mandous, director of the NCM and president of the Regional Association II (Asia), said: “This innovative scientific project is part of the centre’s efforts to employ all modern technologies to provide accurate services and information on weather forecasting, cloud seeding operations and other related fields.”

Al Yazeedi added: “This scientific dome is considered a hugely important addition to the National Center of Meteorology... as it will contribute to consolidating the NCM’s active role in meteorology, geophysics and enhance its awareness and educational efforts in this vital scientific field.”

ismail@khaleejtimes.com

author

Ismail Sebugwaawo

A professional journalist originating from Kampala, Uganda, Ismail is a happy father with strong attachment to family and great values for humanity. He has practiced journalism in UAE for the past 13 years, covering the country's parliament (FNC) and crimes, including Abu Dhabi Police, public prosecution and courts. He also reports about important issues in education, public health and the environment, with a keen interest in human interest stories. When out of reporting duties, he serves the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi as he wants to see his countrymen happy. Exercising and reading are part of his free time.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /news/uae-doctors-cure-emirati-patient-of-long-term-trigeminal-neuralgia macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 