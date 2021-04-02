UAE: Dh500 fine warning for drivers issued by police

The authority on Friday took to social media to post the advisory.

Abu Dhabi Police issued a fresh warning for motorists who leave their cars unattended and running.

ALSO READ:

>> UAE: 5,400 motorists fined over 'covered' number plates

>> Video: UAE motorist drives dangerously, police issue fresh warning

The authority on Friday took to social media to post the advisory and noted that drivers who leave the car running in order to run shopping errands would be violating the law.

The force further stated that such violators would be liable to a fine of Dh500.