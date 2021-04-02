- EVENTS
UAE: Dh500 fine warning for drivers issued by police
The authority on Friday took to social media to post the advisory.
Abu Dhabi Police issued a fresh warning for motorists who leave their cars unattended and running.
The authority on Friday took to social media to post the advisory and noted that drivers who leave the car running in order to run shopping errands would be violating the law.
# | #_: 500 #__https://t.co/btGWcQPb0G pic.twitter.com/PnHP6NEczI— (@ADPoliceHQ) April 2, 2021
The force further stated that such violators would be liable to a fine of Dh500.
