Over 26,000 homes in UAE now have smart fire alarm systems

The Intelligent Command and Control solution (Hassantuk), was launched by the UAE Civil Defence in 2018.

Smart fire alarm systems ‘Hassantuk’ have been installed in more than 26,065 homes, including 10,800 homes for low-income families in the UAE over the past three years, according a top official from the Ministry of Interior (MoI).

The Intelligent Command and Control solution (Hassantuk), was launched in 2018 by the UAE Civil Defence, under the direction of the MoI to monitor and detect fire and smoke alarms in commercial buildings and residential apartments.

Brigadier General Mohammed Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Director General of Fire and Protection Affairs in the General Command of Civil Defense at the Ministry of Interior, who is also the Chief of Executive Committee of the Hassantuk project said during the second episode of the “Ask the Ministry of Interior” that thousands of homes across the country have benefited from the Hassantuk service alarm system that is aimed at enhancing the safety of people and properties across the UAE.

“The Hassantuk programme aims to support the achievement of the UAE National Agenda 2021 in becoming one of the safest countries in the world as well as sustaining the reduction of the rate of fires and fire-related deaths compared to other countries worldwide,” he said.

In September 2019, the MoI in collaboration with the Ministry of Community Development and in partnership with Etisalat, joined forces to sponsor the installation of Hassantuk smart fire systems in villa owners who are registered under the social security scheme.

These homes have been secured by installing a smart fire alarm system, wireless detectors for heat, fire smoke, gas and carbon monoxide, as well as internal and external sound alarm devices and other necessary technical equipment that ensure connecting targeted villas to the Ministry of Interior’s smart system.

The free installation of Hassantuk smart fire alarm system in the homes was to ensure immediate and rapid response and ensure their utmost safety from fire hazards.

“The Hassantuk system was designed to ensure the round-the-clock security and safety of individuals and property, including unmanned or vacant villas,” said Al Nuaimi.

“The system aims to enforce a proactive detection of any fire-related or maintenance of system itself in every home across the UAE, thus reducing the impact of any emergency and creating safer communities.“

He noted that the civil defence teams have responded to 169 real reports since the installation of the smart fire detector system in the homes, and no deaths or injuries were recorded among the residents.

Hassantuk optimises the UAE’s key response to fire and emergency alerts through a 24x7 connected fire alarm system by utilising advanced Artificial Intelligence smart technologies to monitor and report fire incidents, according to authorities.

Al Nuami revealed that 2018 was the worst in the rate of fire incidents and deaths in the UAE during the past three years. The number of fire incidents in 2018 was 1,700, which resulted into 34 deaths, including 32 deaths in home fires.

Globally, home fires constitute more than 60 percent of all the fire accidents registered.

The official stressed that the MoI was keen on ensuring the protection of people’s lives and their properties to enhance safety among members of society.

As the sole fire alarm service provider, Etisalat is responsible for the survey, design, supply, installation, and the configuration and commissioning of the smart alarm panel, along with the most advanced smoke and heat detectors. The telecommunication services provider’s other functions include proactive remote monitoring, operations, maintenance and management of life safety system.

