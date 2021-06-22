Indian chartered accountant gets UAE golden visa
Shah, who has worked in over 30 countries, has been in the UAE for more than 15 years.
An Abu Dhabi-based Indian expat has become the latest recipient of UAE's 10-year coveted golden visa.
Syed Javeed Shah, a 38-year-old senior chartered accountant who arrived in the country in 2006, received the visa from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) on May 25 under 'Special talents – Art and Science' category for his contributions in the field of accountancy.
His wife also received the golden visa a week later.
"This was the happiest moment for me and my family," Shah said.
"I have worked in the US, Australia and many other developed countries, but I had made up my mind of settling down in UAE. It is my second home," he said.
"I strongly feel that my hard work has paid off. I am now a proud holder of the golden visa," Shah added.
Originally from Adilabad in Telangana, Shah pursued a bachelor's degree in commerce before qualifying as a chartered accountant.
The UAE government had in 2019 implemented a new system for long-term residence visas, enabling foreigners to live, work and study in the UAE without the need of a national sponsor.
"I salute the vision of great leaders of this nation who want to promote and retain the talent and reward them at the same time," his wife said.
